A decade after her death, a rare look at young Whitney Houston in new book by Florida photographer

When did she realize major fame was in her future? Did she talk to you about that?

The first time I was aware of how aware she was of what was coming was when she was auditioning for ... Elektra Records [in 1982]. One of my favorite pictures there is ... where she’s holding a handbag and waiting to audition. She’s sitting in the half light, and I just got a feeling there of what she was waiting for. She started chatting with my son, Bob, and she started to talk about what kind of house she’d like to have. At that point she’d already had a pretty good sneak peek into where she was going. Word had started to spread in New York.

The final picture of her in the book, also represented on the cover, is from a shoot at the filming of the 1986 video for “Greatest Love of All.” What do you remember about that?

When she came out in that beautiful white gown, and those earrings, it was like a whole new world for me. It was like, wow, she’s really grown up. By then she was already a big star. She was taken over by the world that she ended up in, as a star, and working with Clive Davis.

Why did you stop taking her picture?