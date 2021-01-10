A North Dakota man traveled 113,000 miles in 14 years to gather stories from elders in every town in the state

The stories are different, but the themes come through clearly — deprivation, family, patriotism and faith.

Some 617 stories, many from the Great Depression and World War II, were gathered by one man who took 14 years to drive 113,000 miles over North Dakota's gravel roads and paved highways to every town in the state — from Abercrombie to Zeeland, from the Red River Valley to the western Badlands.

"There was an untapped resource out there," said Jim Puppe, who grew up on a Pembina County farm. "I was able to capture remarkable stories, tons of wisdom, and appreciate the resiliency. I could not stop."

While not a writer, he turned his labor of love into a book, "Dakota Attitude," self-published in December 2019 and in its fourth printing as of last month. Each story, with a photo taken by Puppe, fits on one page.

The germ for his audacious project came from his childhood.

"Living in North Dakota all my life, I heard of my parents' generations going through tough times," he said. "I wanted to hear how they survived the Dirty '30s, Depression, blizzards, and other hardships. I wanted to hear not only from those in the larger cities, but from every community on the map. I was curious."