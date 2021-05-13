Alison Bechdel tried to write a light book. Fortunately, she failed

After writing two family memoirs that involved a lot of grueling soul-searching, Alison Bechdel thought she would focus on something more lighthearted for her next book — exercise.

But for the creator of such rich, introspective works as "Fun Home," the heartbreaking story of her coming out and her father's death, staying on the surface was no easy task.

"I think what I forgot was that there's no point in writing a book unless you're doing it to figure something out," says Bechdel during a recent video call. "I thought I was just going to write a little neat outline about what I learned in these various physical activities. But I didn't know what I learned. I couldn't figure out what I was even writing about for a long time."

Eventually, as she started delving into the various activities she'd taken up during different periods of her life, she started to see that exercise was just an entry point for what became "The Secret to Superhuman Strength."

"Whether you like exercise or hate exercise, it's a point of engagement for these other more elusive ideas about the self and the mind and the body that I'm trying to write about," says Bechdel, whose new book, her first in nine years, is out this week.