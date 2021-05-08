An unsolved murder regains new life through Triad author John Railey

Holland, a Campbell College student involved in Campbell’s drama program, was spending the summer of ‘67 in Manteo, on Roanoke Island, as the makeup supervisor for “The Lost Colony.” By all accounts, she was having the time of her life, reveling in her role with the popular outdoor drama and soaking in the warmth of sunny beaches, new friendships and teenage independence.

Holland disappeared in the wee-morning hours of July 1 after a date with one of her fellow “colonists,” a young chorus singer in the production. A massive search ensued, the possibility of foul play seeming more and more likely the longer the search continued. Five days later — on the morning of July 6 — Holland’s body was found floating in the Albemarle Sound. She had been strangled and possibly raped.

“It was the biggest story in North Carolina at the time,” Railey says. “It took all the headlines, and reporters from all over descended on the island.”

The story continued making headlines throughout the summer as investigators with the Dare County Sheriff’s Department and the State Bureau of Investigation collaborated on the case, focusing on one suspect after another. According to Railey’s book, the prime suspects included: