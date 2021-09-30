Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all

Evans: I feel like we’re at this weird crux of the conversation: How do we go about recognizing Black artists in ways that is not dependent upon structures that are not necessarily set up to reward us. The Emmys — you want to root for someone to win. And then someone wins, and you’re like, awesome. But if someone doesn’t win it’s just like, ‘Well, did they actually have a fair shot at winning in the first place?’ It’s that weird conversation. And then there’s always that conversation that we should start our own stuff. But also there’s a reason Omar and I were like: We’re going to write this “Black Nerd Problems” book. We had an opportunity to put this book out on Simon & Schuster. It’s like someone coming to us and saying: Why didn’t you just self-publish? Because it’s on Simon & Schuster, fam. So to say to an actor or actress: The Emmys don’t matter, we should do our own thing. You don’t know how long that person has been training their whole life to be recognized for what they do, they probably want to win an Emmy and that’s completely OK. But I think it’s a really complex scenario especially for marginalized, performers, and how they’re recognized by an academy that is not made up of them.