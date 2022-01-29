Award-winning writer from Winston-Salem releases his business memoir primarily for people who don’t usually read business books

How have you evolved as a writer?

I was a journalist in the 1980s through the early 2000s covering business, entertainment and current events. I was concurrently in the Army National Guard as a senior writer and was recognized by the military for my reporting on the Kosovo War and impact and response of the Kosovo citizens. Because I like people and can connect dots, it has always been easy to report on someone or something else.

Writing “Don’t Lead By Example” was challenging because it is about me and what I have learned as a leader. It was an unnatural feeling to give myself permission to write like that. To succeed in this endeavor, I had to write it for the younger me.

Who has influenced your writing?

What was called “New Journalism” influenced my writing style. It is more immersive for the reader. I was exposed to this when I attended the University of New Hampshire and loved writers like Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe and Gay Talese.