Award-winning writer from Winston-Salem releases his business memoir primarily for people who don’t usually read business books

Thom Hayes’ debut book is more a “don’t do” than a “how-to” book.
In his recently released business memoir, “Don’t Lead By Example: Thoughts and Essays on Leadership and Life,” Hayes an entrepreneur, author and journalist, “bucks the traditional idea set forth by many leaders that says individuals need to lead by example.”
For Hayes, “strong leadership must be shown, taught and reinforced.”
“Some leaders falsely believe that the people who report to them want to be them and will do what the leader does,” Hayes said in a press release. “I realized early on that across all industries in which I have led, the common factor is people. When you seek to understand people, as both groups and individuals, you see the commonalities and how, as a leader, you can help them to succeed, and the organization to grow.”
“Don’t Lead By Example” includes mistakes that Hayes and his peers made over the years in leadership positions.
“They are common (mistakes),” he said in an interview. “Hopefully in reading this, some people can avoid making those same mistakes.”
Two local people are featured in his book: Logann Foltz, store manager of a Sport Clips in Winston-Salem; and Malcolm Macdougall, owner and chief solutions engineer at Organizational Performance Training Group LLC in Winston-Salem.
Hayes understands that not everybody likes to read business books, but he said it’s important that people, especially young leaders, take advantage of the knowledge that’s available to them.
“This book is written primarily for people that don’t like to read business books,” he said of his business memoir, which contains stories he has collected over the years. “It’s short and sweet and conversational.”
Hayes grew up in New England but now lives in Winston-Salem with his wife Sharon and a goldendoodle named Buddy.
He is the owner of 3 Llama Press LLC, a book distributer based in Winston-Salem that works with school districts, primarily in the Charlotte area.
Hayes has more than 35 years of civilian and military leadership experience.
After more than 21 years in the military, he retired in 2003 from the National Guard as a master sergeant. In 2002, he won the Department of Defense’s Keith L. Ware award as a senior writer for his coverage of the Kosovo War.
He has been a general manager and training manager for Barnes & Noble, where he worked for 27 years. He also worked on the management team for Lowe’s Companies Inc. in Statesville and Mocksville.
Hayes said he left Lowe’s in June 2021, after a year and a half, to write “Don’t Lead By Example.”
“It had been 20 years in the making, and my wife was like, ‘You know what? Just do it.’”
When he was younger, Hayes thought he knew everything.
Now, at 58, he said he is wiser and realizes how much he didn’t now then and how much he still doesn’t know.
“Every day, I want to learn something new,” Hayes said. “I love reading. I’m a business book junkie. I have a nice library that’s my office that’s filled with the wisdom of other people. A younger me would have benefited from reading more of those earlier on.”
How would you describe your writing?
My writing style is conversant. I wrote “Don’t Lead By Example” for people who do not necessarily like to read business and leadership books, so my writing is more collegial. It’s as though I am having a conversation with the reader and explaining through stories and examples what can and has occurred for leaders and how to navigate that.
When people who have read this book tell it sounds like I am sitting next to them having a conversation, that let’s me know I was on the right track.
How have you evolved as a writer?
I was a journalist in the 1980s through the early 2000s covering business, entertainment and current events. I was concurrently in the Army National Guard as a senior writer and was recognized by the military for my reporting on the Kosovo War and impact and response of the Kosovo citizens. Because I like people and can connect dots, it has always been easy to report on someone or something else.
Writing “Don’t Lead By Example” was challenging because it is about me and what I have learned as a leader. It was an unnatural feeling to give myself permission to write like that. To succeed in this endeavor, I had to write it for the younger me.
Who has influenced your writing?
What was called “New Journalism” influenced my writing style. It is more immersive for the reader. I was exposed to this when I attended the University of New Hampshire and loved writers like Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe and Gay Talese.
When I was reporting and writing features for magazines and newspapers, I was the one asking annoying detail questions like, “What did it smell like?” “What did you have for breakfast” and the like and then connecting them all in a narrative so the reader could “feel” what it was like to be that person at that time. So, for example, I asked musicians what song they remember singing into a hairbrush to when they were kids.
What is your biggest challenge?
In writing this book it was to not overthink it. I had to decide what to leave out or put in to convey my idea to a friend who trusted me to give good advice. It helped to have an editor at Warren Publishing who was unfamiliar with business jargon. Since this book is for people who do not usually read business books, she helped me clarify points. I also had my wife and another friend bludgeon me with editing. All of that was painful and necessary to get a finished product with which I could live.
What does writing do for you?
Since I genuinely like people and telling stories, writing is a suitable medium. It gives me an excuse to be nosy and connect with a different part of myself, separate from speaking.
Any advice for other artists?
Yes. Write for yourself, first. Then edit the heck out of it. Do not edit while you write — it leads to paralysis.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.