Best sellers list

"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers" by Jenn Shapland; Tin House Books (266 pages, $22.95) ——— This winter, if you read just one book that seems to be a biography but turns into an autobiography and is really about the writer clarifying her identity as a lesbian, I don't know what to tell you because "Why Fish Don't Exist" is sensational but so is "My Autobiography of Carson McCullers." Jenn ...