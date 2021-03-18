Best sellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Life After Death. Sister Souljah. Atria
2. “The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
3. “2034. Ackerman/Stavridis. Penguin Press
4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
5. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam
6. “Fast Ice.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam
7. “Klara and the Sun.” Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
8. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. “We Begin at the End.” Chris Whitaker. Holt
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue.” V.E. Schwab. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “How to Do the Work.” Nicole LePera. Harper Wave.
2. “Everything Will Be Okay.” Dana Perino. Twelve.
3. “The Code Breaker.” Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster
4. “Beyond Order.” Jordan B. Peterson. Portfolio
5. “The Sum of Us.” Heather McGhee. One World
6. “Believe It.” Jamie Kern Lima. Gallery
7. “Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias.” Erin Benzakein. Chronicle
8. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” Bill Gates. Knopf
10. “Caste.” Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
PAPERBACK1. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Dell
2. “The Numbers Game.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Hush.” Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. “Journey of the Pharaohs.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam
5. “Mountain Survival.” Christy Barritt. Love Inspired Suspense
6. “By the Neck.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “Fairy-Tale Forever.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. “A Quiet, Little Town.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in).” Julia Quinn. Avon
10. “Abducted in Alaska.” Darlene L. Turner. Love Inspired Suspense