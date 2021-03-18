 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best sellers list
0 comments

Best sellers list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Life After Death. Sister Souljah. Atria

2. “The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

3. “2034. Ackerman/Stavridis. Penguin Press

4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

5. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam

6. “Fast Ice.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam

7. “Klara and the Sun.” Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf

8. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

9. “We Begin at the End.” Chris Whitaker. Holt

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue.” V.E. Schwab. Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “How to Do the Work.” Nicole LePera. Harper Wave.

2. “Everything Will Be Okay.” Dana Perino. Twelve.

3. “The Code Breaker.” Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster

4. “Beyond Order.” Jordan B. Peterson. Portfolio

5. “The Sum of Us.” Heather McGhee. One World

6. “Believe It.” Jamie Kern Lima. Gallery

7. “Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias.” Erin Benzakein. Chronicle

8. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” Bill Gates. Knopf

10. “Caste.” Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

PAPERBACK1. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Dell

2. “The Numbers Game.” Danielle Steel. Dell

3. “Hush.” Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

4. “Journey of the Pharaohs.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam

5. “Mountain Survival.” Christy Barritt. Love Inspired Suspense

6. “By the Neck.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Fairy-Tale Forever.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “A Quiet, Little Town.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in).” Julia Quinn. Avon

10. “Abducted in Alaska.” Darlene L. Turner. Love Inspired Suspense

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's female cosmonaut inspires new Barbie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series
Books

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series

  • Updated

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America with a gay teen superhero. The publishing company said in a press release that its newest hero, Aaron Fischer, is making his debut June 2. He’ll be featured in a new limited series titled “The United States of Captain America.” The series will feature the original Captain America Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas ...

An excerpt of 'Murder in Canaryville: The True Story Behind a Cold Case and a Chicago Cover-Up'
Books

An excerpt of 'Murder in Canaryville: The True Story Behind a Cold Case and a Chicago Cover-Up'

  • Updated

There are many tragic murder cases that have become lodged in Chicago’s collective memory. There are also many that have been forgetten, lost to history without a closer look into what really happened. One of those was the 1976 killing of a teenager named John Hughes, shot from a car in a city park in Canaryville on the Southwest Side. His bright future was snuffed out while he was still in ...

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken
Books

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken

It was a moment of high drama in the brief life of the Affordable Care Act, the signal achievement of President Obama's two terms. Shortly after midnight on July 28, 2017, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) strode to the Senate floor and placed himself before the clerk's podium to cast his vote on a Republican measure to repeal the law. The GOP-controlled House already had voted its assent, and the ...

Review: 'Little Disasters,' by Sarah Vaughan
Books

Review: 'Little Disasters,' by Sarah Vaughan

Little Disasters by Sarah Vaughan. (Emily Bestner Books/Atria, 420 pages, $17.) ——— What would you do if one of your dear, trusted friends was suspected of harming her baby? Liz, a pediatrician who went through birth classes with Jess, knows what a great mother she is to her two children. But when Jess shows up with little Betsy in the ER with life-threatening signs that point to child abuse, ...

Review: 'Klara and the Sun,' by Kazuo Ishiguro
Books

Review: 'Klara and the Sun,' by Kazuo Ishiguro

  • Updated

"Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro; Knopf (320 pages, $28) ——— Klara, the narrator of the new novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, isn’t human, but understanding humans is her mission. In "Klara and the Sun," the reader follows her in that mission, in a world that seems like our own in a none too distant future. It’s a dazzling and deeply moving journey. Ishiguro, who was born in Japan but has lived ...

Review: 'Are We There Yet?' by Kathleen West
Books

Review: 'Are We There Yet?' by Kathleen West

The age-old tensions among parents (well — mostly moms), kids and the academic world make for fertile ground, to which Kathleen West has returned after her dissection of high school histrionics in "Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes." The social media-fueled catastrophes in "Are We There Yet?" are scaled down to middle-school level, but as any parent of tweens can tell you, they seem no less ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News