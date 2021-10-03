Bestsellers - MASTER
Related to this story
Most Popular
HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Apples Never Fall.” Liane Moriarty. Holt
Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated. The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was ...
"The Magician" by Colm Tóibín; Scribner (512 pages)
Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was still on my to-watch list. The pandemic didn’t put it on the front burner. Then I read William Evans’ …
"Cloud Cuckoo Land," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner).
Not much happens in R.C. Sherriff's "The Fortnight in September," and that quietness is part of the novel's immense charm.
"Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (368 pages)
Kat Chow, one of the 50 authors slated to participate in Bookmarks 2021 Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 23-26, said she found herself drawn to stories about loss over and over, until she eventually wrote “Seeing Ghosts.”
"The People We Keep" by Allison Larkin; Gallery (368 pages).
FICTION: A quietly dazzling novel that focuses on the last three years in the life of artist Edouard Manet. "The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet" by Maureen Gibbon; W.W. Norton (393 pages, $17.95) ——— Like many a tradition-breaking artist, Edouard Manet — "the first of the moderns" — was misunderstood, even vilified, in his own time. His bold manner with paint was bad enough (Slapdash! ...