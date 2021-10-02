Bestsellers list for this week

Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated. The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was ...