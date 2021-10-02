Bestsellers list for this week

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Apples Never Fall.” Liane Moriarty. Holt
2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer.” Patterson/Allen. Little, Brown
3. “Bewilderment.” Richard Powers. Norton
4. “Harlem Shuffle.” Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates.” Kyle Mills. Atria/Bestler
6. “Under the Whispering Door.” TJ Klune. Tor
7. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You.” Sally Rooney. FSG
9. “Daughter of the Morning Star.” Craig Johnson. Viking
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Peril.” Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster
2. “Vanderbilt.” Cooper/Howe. Harper
3. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
4. “Crazy Faith.” Michael Todd. WaterBrook
5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira.” Cassandra Peterson. Hachette
6. “D&D: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.” Wizards of the Coast
7. “Women, Food, and Hormones.” Sara Gottfried. Mariner
8. “Uncontrolled Spread.” Scott Gottlieb. Harper
9. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Record
10. “Take Back Your Time.” Christy Wright. Ramsey
PAPERBACKS
1. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
2. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. “Hidden.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
4. “Texas Outlaw.” Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central
5. “Keeping Secrets.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette
6. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell
7. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell
8. “Marauder.” Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
9. “Blindside.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
10. “Maple Leaf Harvest.” Catherine Anderson. Berkley