Bestsellers list for this week
Bestsellers list for this week

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Apples Never Fall.” Liane Moriarty. Holt

2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer.” Patterson/Allen. Little, Brown

3. “Bewilderment.” Richard Powers. Norton

4. “Harlem Shuffle.” Colson Whitehead. Doubleday

5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates.” Kyle Mills. Atria/Bestler

6. “Under the Whispering Door.” TJ Klune. Tor

7. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner

8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You.” Sally Rooney. FSG

9. “Daughter of the Morning Star.” Craig Johnson. Viking

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Peril.” Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster

2. “Vanderbilt.” Cooper/Howe. Harper

3. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

4. “Crazy Faith.” Michael Todd. WaterBrook

5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira.” Cassandra Peterson. Hachette

6. “D&D: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.” Wizards of the Coast

7. “Women, Food, and Hormones.” Sara Gottfried. Mariner

8. “Uncontrolled Spread.” Scott Gottlieb. Harper

9. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Record

10. “Take Back Your Time.” Christy Wright. Ramsey

PAPERBACKS

1. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

2. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

3. “Hidden.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

4. “Texas Outlaw.” Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central

5. “Keeping Secrets.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

6. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell

7. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell

8. “Marauder.” Cussler/Morrison. Putnam

9. “Blindside.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

10. “Maple Leaf Harvest.” Catherine Anderson. Berkley

Can you master this cafe's 'Squid Game' challenge?

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does Katie Couric think about Matt Lauer? It’s complicated
Books

What does Katie Couric think about Matt Lauer? It’s complicated

Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated. The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was ...

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon
Books

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon

FICTION: A quietly dazzling novel that focuses on the last three years in the life of artist Edouard Manet. "The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet" by Maureen Gibbon; W.W. Norton (393 pages, $17.95) ——— Like many a tradition-breaking artist, Edouard Manet — "the first of the moderns" — was misunderstood, even vilified, in his own time. His bold manner with paint was bad enough (Slapdash! ...

Review: 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' by Anthony Doerr
Books

Review: 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' by Anthony Doerr

FICTION: Anthony Doerr's follow-up to his Pulitzer winner is bigger and more ambitious. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr; Scribner (626 pages, $30) ——— Think of Anthony Doerr's new novel as "All the Plot Connections You Cannot See." Like Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light You Cannot See," his "Cloud Cuckoo Land" includes two characters — on opposite sides of a war, divided by a ...

Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all
Books

Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was still on my to-watch list. The pandemic didn’t put it on the front burner. Then I read William Evans’ essay, “Into the Spider-Verse Got Three Moments Better Than the Best Moment of Your Favorite Comic Book Movie Not Named Into the Spider-Verse” and I stopped everything to watch that 2018 film. (Don’t judge me, reporting on the pandemic had me occupied.) ...

