Bestsellers list this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner
3. “Apples Never Fall.” Liane Moriarty. Holt
4. “The Jailhouse Lawyer.” Patterson/Allen. Little, Brown
5. “The Last Graduate.” Naomi Novik. Del Rey
6. “The Santa Suit.” Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s
7. “Harlem Shuffle.” Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
8. “The Man Who Died Twice.” Richard Osman. Viking/Dorman
9. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner
10. “Bewilderment.” Richard Powers. Norton
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Peril.” Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster
2. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business).” Tabitha Brown. Morrow
3. “Vanderbilt.” Cooper/Howe. Harper
4. “The High 5 Habit.” Mel Robbins. Hay House
5. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
6. “Trisha’s Kitchen.” Trisha Yearwood. Mariner
7. “Unrequited Infatuations.” Stevie Van Zandt. Hachette
8. “No Cure for Being Human.” Kate Bowler. Random House
9. “Crazy Faith.” Michael Todd. WaterBrook
10. “The Baseball 100.” Joe Posnanski. Avid Reader
PAPERBACKS
1. “Mile High with a Vampire.” Lynsay Sands. Avon
2. “Lightning Game.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
3. “Arctic Witness.” Heather Woodhaven. Love Inspired Suspense
4. “Missing and Endangered.” J.A. Jance. Morrow
5. “Before She Disappeared.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton
6. “The Unknown.” Heather Graham. Mira
7. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. “The Perfect Christmas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. “Keep Me Warm at Christmas.” Brenda Novak. Mira