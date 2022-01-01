 Skip to main content
Bestsellers list this week
Bestsellers list this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

3. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

5. “Fear No Evil.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

6. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte

8. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

2. “Call Us What We Carry.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow

4. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street

5. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press

6. “The 1619 Project”. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

7. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

8. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Records

9. “All American Christmas.” Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside

10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter.” Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel

PAPERBACK

1. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Lost.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

3. “Thick as Thieves.” Sandra Brown. Grand Central

4. “The Rescue.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. “All That Glitters.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Winter Weddings.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. “Little Lies.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

8. “Texarkana.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Slaughter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Fortune and Glory.” Janet Evanovich. Pocket

