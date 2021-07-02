Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
3. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday
7. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon
8. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine
10. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Speechless.” Michael Knowles. Regnery
2. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
3. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
4. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
5. “People Operations.” Jay Fulcher. Wiley
6. “Caste.” Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
7. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
8. “Chasing Failure.” Ryan Leak. Thomas Nelson
9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.).” John Green. Dutton
10. “Crying in H Mart.” Michelle Zauner. Knopf
PAPERBACKS
1. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell
3. “Cajun Justice.” Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
4. “Someday Soon.” Debbie Macomber. Avon
5. “Wicked Lies.” Jackson/Bush. Zebra
6. “Summer Breezes.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. “Small Town Dreams.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. “The Unforgiven.” Heather Graham. Mira
9. “Red River Vengeance.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. “Fearless.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
— Tribune News Service
— Tribune News Service