Bestsellers list
Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

3. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday

7. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon

8. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine

10. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam

Will Smith has revealed that his first book ever, his autobiography, which will be titled simply ‘Will’, is now complete and will be published on November 9th.

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Speechless.” Michael Knowles. Regnery

2. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

3. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

4. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

5. “People Operations.” Jay Fulcher. Wiley

6. “Caste.” Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

7. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

8. “Chasing Failure.” Ryan Leak. Thomas Nelson

9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.).” John Green. Dutton

10. “Crying in H Mart.” Michelle Zauner. Knopf

PAPERBACKS

1. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell

3. “Cajun Justice.” Patterson/Axum. Grand Central

4. “Someday Soon.” Debbie Macomber. Avon

5. “Wicked Lies.” Jackson/Bush. Zebra

6. “Summer Breezes.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. “Small Town Dreams.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

8. “The Unforgiven.” Heather Graham. Mira

9. “Red River Vengeance.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Fearless.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

— Tribune News Service

Quentin Tarantino flips the script with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ novel
Books

Quentin Tarantino flips the script with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ novel

Quentin Tarantino has said he’s got one movie left in him before he retires. He also had the bandwidth for a novel based on his most recent film, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.” The 58-year-old filmmaker’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel, which came out Tuesday, is a No. 1 bestseller already — in the microniche known as Amazon’s Movie Tie-In Fiction Bestsellers, Kindle Edition. It’s ...

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021
Books

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021

According to the rotation of the Earth, tilt of the poles and placement of the sun, the first week of summer has ended, which means one thing: I need to finish this Andrew McCarthy memoir fast. That way I can get started on “Wings of the Dove,” which being Henry James might take a chunk of time and crowd out the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and that book about sailing around the world I keep ...

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening
Books

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Reaching for a metaphor to describe what it's like to launch a bookstore during a pandemic, Jennifer Caspar alights on the parable of the frog in the pot of water — the one that doesn't notice it's being gradually boiled alive. "In the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh it's just going to be six weeks and then things will be back to normal,'" Caspar, 54, recounted ...

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect
Books

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect

There are two iconic pieces of signage in Los Angeles. One is big and tall and says "Hollywood," the other is small and red and says "Trader Joe's." For Angelenos, both are simply a part of the landscape, like the rearing heads of Mexican fan palms or strands of brake lights on the 405. Just as we groan when visitors want a Hollywood sign selfie —"Oh, my God. Why?"— we gasp when they say they ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" by Bill Clinton and James ...

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Books

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

FICTION: In this hilarious debut novel, a "sad millennial" is unemployed and emotionally adrift in Arizona. "Mona at Sea" by Elizabeth Gonzalez James; Santa Fe Writers Project (268 pages, $15.95) ——— Mona Mireles, the unemployed young protagonist of Elizabeth Gonzalez James' hilarious debut novel, has plenty to moan about. She'd hate the pun in the previous sentence. Her own humor is incisive ...

Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee
Books

Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee

FICTION: An insightful, impeccably written historical novel about an influential New Yorker's stunning demise. "The Great Mistake" by: Jonathan Lee; Alfred A. Knopf (304 pages, $25.95) ——— Jonathan Lee writes engrossing novels about public tragedies and private dilemmas, fusing vivid character studies with understated humor and aphoristic turns of phrase. The 40-year-old Brit's latest, a ...

Celebrate the summer with a fresh batch of paperbacks
Books

Celebrate the summer with a fresh batch of paperbacks

Summer is now officially upon us ... but summer reading started a while ago (at least, mine did). Should you be in need of a new paperback to celebrate the season, here are a half-dozen fresh picks. "Love" by Roddy Doyle (Penguin, $17). The Booker Prize-winning author of "Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha" sets his latest book in a Dublin restaurant, with two old friends raising a glass ... and a few ...

