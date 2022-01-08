Bestsellers list

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

3. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

4. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

6. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte

7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner

8. “Under the Whispering Door.” TJ Klune. Tor

9. “Fear No Evil.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Comfortable Kitchen.” Alex Snodgrass. Morrow

2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

4. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

5. “Call Us What We Carry.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

6. “Will.” Will Smith. Penguin Press

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow

8. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

9. “Laptop from Hell.” Miranda Devine. Post Hill

10. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street

PAPERBACK

1. “Annihilation Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

3. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels Zebra

4. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell

5. “Thick as Thieves.” Sandra Brown. Grand Central

6. “Lost.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

7. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell

8. “A Down Home Christmas.” Liz Talley Hallmark

9. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

