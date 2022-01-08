Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper
3. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
4. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
6. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner
8. “Under the Whispering Door.” TJ Klune. Tor
9. “Fear No Evil.” James Patterson. Little, Brown
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Comfortable Kitchen.” Alex Snodgrass. Morrow
2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
4. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
5. “Call Us What We Carry.” Amanda Gorman. Viking
6. “Will.” Will Smith. Penguin Press
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow
8. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson
9. “Laptop from Hell.” Miranda Devine. Post Hill
10. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street
PAPERBACK
1. “Annihilation Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels Zebra
4. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell
5. “Thick as Thieves.” Sandra Brown. Grand Central
6. “Lost.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
7. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell
8. “A Down Home Christmas.” Liz Talley Hallmark
9. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle