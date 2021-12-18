 Skip to main content
Bestsellers list
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

3. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte

5. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

6. “Fear No Evil.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

7. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

8. “D&D: Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos.” Wizards of the Coast

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner

10. “Mercy.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Call Us What We Carry.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy. Skyhorse

4. “For Such a Time as This.” Kayleigh Mcenany. Post Hill

5. “All American Christmas.” Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside

6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow

7. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

8. “There and Back.” Jimmy Chin. Ten Speed

9. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Records

10. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

PAPERBACKS

1. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Lost.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

3. “Texarkana.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

4. “Slaughter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

5. “Thick as Thieves.” Sandra Brown. Grand Central

6. “The Rescue.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

7. “Winter Weddings.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “All That Glitters.” Danielle Steel. Dell

9. “Someone Perfect.” Mary Balogh. Berkley

10. “Blizzard Showdown.” Shirlee McCoy. Love Inspired Suspense

