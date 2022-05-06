Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
3. “City on Fire.” Don Winslow. Morrow
4. “Beautiful.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
5. “The Good Left Undone.” Adriana Trigiani. Dutton
6. “The Investigator.” John Sandford. Putnam
7. “The Baxters.” Karen Kingsbury. Atria
8. “Sea of Tranquility.” Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf
9. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow
10. “What Happened to the Bennetts.” Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne
People are also reading…
2. “The Palace Papers.” Tina Brown. Crown
3. “Just Tyrus.” Tyrus. Post Hill
4. “Off with My Head.” Stassi Schroeder. Gallery
5. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside
6. “Eat Your Heart Out.” Daphne Oz. Morrow
7. “Parent Nation.” Dana Suskind. Dutton
8. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
9. “Good Eats.” Alton Brown. Abrams
10. “The War on the West.” Douglas Murray. Broadside
PAPERBACK
1. “Shadow Fire.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell
3. “Immortal Rising.” Lynsay Sands. Avon
4. “Country Born.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN
5. “The Devil’s Crossing.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Dell
7. “The Fires of Blackstone.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. “Hideaway.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. “Ocean Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam
10. “Ready to Protect.” Valerie Hansen. Love Inspired Suspense