Bestsellers list

Hardcover fiction

1. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. “Beautiful.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

3. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

4. “The Investigator.” John Sandford. Putnam

5. “Kingdom of Bones.” James Rollins. Morrow

6. “Sea of Tranquility.” Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf

7. “What Happened to the Bennetts.” Lisa Scottoline. Putnam

8. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow

9. “The Recovery Agent.” Janet Evanovich. Atria

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

Hardcover nonfiction1. “Own Your Past Change Your Future.” John Delony. Ramsey

2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

3. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

5. “Trump 45.” L.D. Hicks. Post Hill

6. “The Art of the Batman.” James Field. Abrams

7. “Welcome to the Universe in 3D.” Neil deGrasse Tyson et al. Princeton University

8. “Freezing Order.” Bill Browder. Simon & Schuster

9. “The 21st Century.” National Geographic

10. “Things That Matter.” Joshua Becker. WaterBrook

Paperback1. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Ocean Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam

3. “1st Case.” Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central

4. “Hideaway.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

5. “Any Sunday.” Debbie Macomber. Harlequin

6. “Dark Night in Big Rock.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Anchor

8. “Daylight.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. “Black Ice.” Brad Thor. Pocket

10. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Berkley

