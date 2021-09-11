 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers list
0 Comments
BESTSELLERS

Bestsellers list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Slow Fire Burning.” Paula Hawkins. Riverhead

2. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner

3. “Berserk, Vol. 8 (deluxe ed.).” Kentaro Mira. Dark Horse Manga

4. “The Madness of Crowds.” Louise Penny. Minotaur

5. “The Noise.” Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown

6. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

8. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead

9. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

10. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide.” Laidlaw/Hall/Revenson Insight

3. “The Afghanistan Papers.” Craig Whitlock. Simon & Schuster

4. “The Long Slide.” Tucker Carlson. Threshold

5. “Ending Plague.” Francis W. Ruscetti et al. Skyhorse

6. “The Weekday Vegetarians.” Jenny Rosenstrach. Clarkson Potter

7. “Work Better Together.” Jen Fisher. McGraw-Hill Education

8. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

9. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

10. “Think Again.” Adam Grant. Viking

PAPERBACK

1. “Hidden.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

2. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

3. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

4. “Maple Leaf Harvest.” Catherine Anderson. Berkley

5. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Marauder.” Cussler/Morrison. Putnam

7. “Texas Outlaw.” Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central

8. “Dark Song.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

9. “Till Death.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

— Tribune News Service

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Celebs born on September 11th: Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’
Books

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’

The pandemic has forced many to rethink and readjust their present with their future. Some have left jobs that provided steady paychecks and a predictable complacency for unknown, yet meaningful passion projects. Others are are taking more control of their destinies as they see fit. Unwilling to settle in life anymore. So why would you settle in death? That’s the question Kathy Benjamin, ...

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff
Books

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff

FICTION: A French teenager rises to become the formidable prioress of an English convent. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff; Riverhead (272 pages, $28) ——— Lauren Groff has been contemplating the wellspring of female power in her fiction for awhile now, notably in the startling second act of her novel "Fates and Furies," but also in the humid shadows of her story collection "Florida." Where does power ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Slow Fire Burning" A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: ...

'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet
Books

'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet

What was it like seeing book sales explode during the coronavirus pandemic? Jonathan Karp, Simon & Schuster's president and CEO, couldn't help quoting Charles Dickens: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." "A lot of people had extra time at home and they turned to books," Karp said. Virtual sales and appearances, meanwhile, "made it easier to reach readers directly." Still, ...

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo
Books

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo

NONFICTION: Native writer Joy Harjo retells her most important stories. "Poet Warrior" by Joy Harjo; W.W. Norton (226 pages, $25) ——— The first Native writer to serve as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo is revered for speaking truth to power with lyricism and compassion in her nine books of poetry and a memoir, "Crazy Brave." Her new book, "Poet Warrior," is a hybrid memoir, combining poetry and ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead 2. Billy Summers. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News