Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Slow Fire Burning.” Paula Hawkins. Riverhead
2. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner
3. “Berserk, Vol. 8 (deluxe ed.).” Kentaro Mira. Dark Horse Manga
4. “The Madness of Crowds.” Louise Penny. Minotaur
5. “The Noise.” Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
6. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
8. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
9. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
10. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide.” Laidlaw/Hall/Revenson Insight
3. “The Afghanistan Papers.” Craig Whitlock. Simon & Schuster
4. “The Long Slide.” Tucker Carlson. Threshold
5. “Ending Plague.” Francis W. Ruscetti et al. Skyhorse
6. “The Weekday Vegetarians.” Jenny Rosenstrach. Clarkson Potter
7. “Work Better Together.” Jen Fisher. McGraw-Hill Education
8. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
10. “Think Again.” Adam Grant. Viking
PAPERBACK
1. “Hidden.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
2. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
4. “Maple Leaf Harvest.” Catherine Anderson. Berkley
5. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell
6. “Marauder.” Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
7. “Texas Outlaw.” Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central
8. “Dark Song.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
9. “Till Death.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
