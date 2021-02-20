Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's
2. "Faithless in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin's
3. "The Sanatorium." Sarah Pearse. Viking/Dorman
4. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead
5. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
6. "The Russian." Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
7. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
8. "The Paris Library." Janet Skeslien Charles. Atria
9. "In Love & Pajamas." Catana Chetwynd. Andrews McMeel
10. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Keep Sharp." Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster
2. "Walk in My Combat Boots." Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
3. "Think Again." Adam Grant. Viking
4. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown
5. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown
6. "Four Hundred Souls." Kendi/Blain. One World
7. "Just as I Am." Cicely Tyson. HarperCollins
8. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
9. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial
10. "Unmasked." Andy Ngo. Center Street
PAPERBACKS
1. "Reckless Road." Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. "Rafael." Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley
3. "The Numbers Game." Danielle Steel. Dell
4. "The Lost and Found Bookshop." Susan Wiggs. Avon
5. "Long Range." C.J. Box. Putnam
6. "The Sea Glass Cottage." RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
7. "Highland Treasure." Lynsay Sands. Avon
8. "Revenge." Patterson/Holmes. Grand Central
9. "Perfect Partners." Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. "Trailing a Killer." Carol J. Post. Love Inspired Suspense
