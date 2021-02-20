 Skip to main content
Bestsellers list
Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's

2. "Faithless in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin's

3. "The Sanatorium." Sarah Pearse. Viking/Dorman

4. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead

5. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking

6. "The Russian." Patterson/Born. Little, Brown

7. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor

8. "The Paris Library." Janet Skeslien Charles. Atria

9. "In Love & Pajamas." Catana Chetwynd. Andrews McMeel

10. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Keep Sharp." Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster

2. "Walk in My Combat Boots." Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown

3. "Think Again." Adam Grant. Viking

4. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown

5. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

6. "Four Hundred Souls." Kendi/Blain. One World

7. "Just as I Am." Cicely Tyson. HarperCollins

8. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

9. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial

10. "Unmasked." Andy Ngo. Center Street

PAPERBACKS

1. "Reckless Road." Christine Feehan. Berkley

2. "Rafael." Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley

3. "The Numbers Game." Danielle Steel. Dell

4. "The Lost and Found Bookshop." Susan Wiggs. Avon

5. "Long Range." C.J. Box. Putnam

6. "The Sea Glass Cottage." RaeAnne Thayne. HQN

7. "Highland Treasure." Lynsay Sands. Avon

8. "Revenge." Patterson/Holmes. Grand Central

9. "Perfect Partners." Debbie Macomber. Mira

10. "Trailing a Killer." Carol J. Post. Love Inspired Suspense

— Tribune News Service

