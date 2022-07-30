Bestsellers list

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman.” Daniel Silva. Harper

2. “The 6:20 Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

3. “Shattered.” Patterson/Born. Little, Brown

4. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

5. “The It Girl.” Ruth Ware. Scout

6. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

7. “Rising Tiger.” Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler

8. “The Big Dark Sky.” Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf

10. “Grace Under Fire.” Julie Garwood. Berkley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

2. “Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel.” Wizards of the Coast

3. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

4. “The Metaverse.” Matthew Ball. Liveright

5. “Bake.” Paul Hollywood. Bloomsbury

6. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brene Brown. Random House

7. “Thank You for Your Servitude.” Mark Leibovich. Penguin Press

8. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

9. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.” Isaac Fitzgerald. Bloomsbury

10. “The World’s Worst Assistant.” Sona Movsesian. Plume

PAPERBACK1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

2. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

3. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. “Weddings in Orchard Valley.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

6. “Brannigan’s Land.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

8. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

9. “Notorious.” Diana Palmer. HQN

10. “The Last Goodnight.” Kat Martin. Zebra

