Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

2. “The Match.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central

3. “Shadows Reel.” C.J. Box. Putnam

4. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow

5. “High Stakes.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

6. “The Lightning Rod.” Brad Meltzer. Morrow

7. “One Italian Summer.” Rebecca Serle. Atria

8. “Memory’s Legion.” James S.A. Corey. Orbit

9. “House of Sky and Breath.” Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury

10. “The Atlas Six.” Olivie Blake. Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Great Reset.” Glenn Beck. Forefront

2. “WayMaker.” Ann Voskamp. Thomas Nelson

3. “CEO Excellence.” Dewar/Keller/Malhotra. Scribner

4. “One Damn Thing After Another.” William P. Barr. Morrow

5. “D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep.” Wizards of the Coast

6. “Lessons from the Edge.” Marie Yovanovitch. Mariner

7. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

8. “Life Force.” Tony Robbins. Simon & Schuster

9. “The Wok.” J. Kenji López-Alt. Norton

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday.” Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson

PAPERBACK

1. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Anchor

2. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell

3. “Afraid.” Jackson/Ivy/Childs. Zebra

4. “Daylight.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

5. “Fast Ice.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam

6. “A Wish upon a Dress.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay.” Robyn Carr. Mira

8. “The 20th Victim.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central

9. “Book of Dreams.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

10. “Springtime Sunshine.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

