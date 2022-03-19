Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
2. “Shadows Reel.” C.J. Box. Putnam
3. “High Stakes.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
4. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow
5. “The Lightning Rod.” Brad Meltzer. Morrow
6. “One Italian Summer.” Rebecca Serle. Atria
7. “Berserk Deluxe Vol. 10.” Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga
8. “The Club.” Ellery Lloyd. Harper
9. “House of Sky and Breath.” Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. “The Atlas Six.” Olivie Blake. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Wok.” J. Kenji López-Alt. Norton
2. “One Damn Thing After Another.” William P. Barr. Morrow
3. “Mission Possible.” Tim Tebow. WaterBrook
4. “The Great Reset.” Glenn Beck. Forefront
5. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
6. “Jane Austen’s Table.” Robert Tuesley Anderson. Thunder Bay
7. “Red-Handed.” Peter Schweizer. Harper
8. “Find Your People.” Jennie Allen. WaterBrook
9. “How Do I Un-remember This?” Danny Pellegrino. Sourcebooks
10. “From Strength to Strength.” Arthur C. Brooks. Portfolio
PAPERBACK
1. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Anchor
2. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Afraid.” Jackson/Ivy/Childs. Zebra
4. “Fast Ice.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam
5. “Daylight.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. “A Wish upon a Dress.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. “The 20th Victim.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
8. “The Violent Storm.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay.” Robyn Carr. Mira
10. “Dead River.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle