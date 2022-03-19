Bestsellers list

Need to get lost in a book these days? Here's the best kind of spring bouquet: an assortment of fresh paperbacks, all recommended. "Homo Irrealis: The Would-Be Man Who Might Have Been: Essays" by André Aciman (Picador, $18). The author of "Call Me By Your Name" here offers "elegant meditations on time and memory, longing and desire, being and becoming," according to a starred Kirkus Review. ...