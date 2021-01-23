Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Neighbors." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
2. "The Scorpion's Tail." Preston/Child. Grand Central
3. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead
4. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
5. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
6. "Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi." Charles Soule. Del Rey
7. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday
8. "Anxious People." Fredrik Backman. Atria
9. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown
10. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown
2. "Keep Sharp." Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster
3. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown
4. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial
5. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
6. "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain." George Saunders. Random House
7. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget." Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
8. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2." Joanna Gaines. Morrow
9. "Ask Your Developer." Jeff Lawson. Harper Business
10. "Think Like a Monk." Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
PAPERBACK
1. "Shadows in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin's
2. "The Lost and Found Bookshop." Susan Wiggs. Avon
3. "The Inn." Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. "An Irish Wish." Nora Roberts. Silhouette
5. Bitter Pill. Fern Michaels. Zebra
6. A Minute to Midnight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Moral Compass. Danielle Steel. Dell
8. Preacher's Carnage. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Finally You. Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. Desert Rescue. Lisa Phillips. Love Inspired Suspense