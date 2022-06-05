 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestsellers list

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

2. “The War of Two Queens.” Jennifer L. Armentrout. Blue Box

3. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector.” Graham Brown. Putnam

4. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

5. “In the Blood.” Jack Carr. Atria/Bestler

6. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

8. “The Summer Place.” Jennifer Weiner. Atria

9. “This Time Tomorrow.” Emma Straub. Riverhead

10. “Two Nights in Lisbon.” Chris Pavone. MCD

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

People are also reading…

2. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne

3. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

4. “Endure.” Cameron Hanes. St. Martin’s

5. “Mordenkainen Presents.” Wizards of the Coast

6. “Fighting Words Devotional.” Ellie Holcomb. B&H

7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

8. “Phil.” Alan Shipnuck. Avid Reader

9. “Created Equal.” Ben Carson. Center Street

10. “The Cook You Want to Be.” Andy Baraghani. Lorena Jones

PAPERBACK

1. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

2. “Because of Miss Bridgerton.” Julia Quinn. Avon

3. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “Montana.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

5. “Country Born.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN

6. “Sound of Darkness.” Heather Graham. Mira

7. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. “The Devil’s Crossing.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Dell

10. “Immortal Rising.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books for Summer 2022: Our 44 picks for right now, from satire to horror to biographies

Books for Summer 2022: Our 44 picks for right now, from satire to horror to biographies

Look, this summer, read whatever you want. Don’t listen to me. Indulge your whims. It’s been a few summers since you could comfortably relax on a beach, towel to towel with strangers, and just lose yourself in a long book for a couple of hours. Not entirely sure you can do that now, either. But it’s likely. So read the collected works of Proust. Or the collected works of Nora Roberts. Read ...

Book review: 'My Moment' is best consumed in bite-sized bits

Book review: 'My Moment' is best consumed in bite-sized bits

Havana Chapman-Edwards was the only kid at her school to participate in the 2018 walk out. Celia Bell chose life after her mother's death. Emily Cain found herself laughing after losing an election. Though these women are unique to each other, they've all chosen to fight for themselves. "My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves" showcases short essays ranging from a single sentence to a few pages, each accompanied by a black-and-white portrait of the author. The voices in "My Moment" run the gamut of age, race, gender, ability and privilege. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the collection contains moving essays and stunning pictures.

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky' by David Sedaris

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky' by David Sedaris

NONFICTION: More comic essays, this time in a more somber vein, from the celebrated satirist. "Happy-Go-Lucky" by David Sedaris; Little, Brown & Co. (304 pages, $29) ——— Even satirists get the blues. Or perhaps it's more accurate to say that satirists are among the likeliest to get the blues, given the pomposity-skewering nature of their work. It shouldn't surprise anyone that David Sedaris' ...

Karla Peterson: Bestselling author Ken Blanchard has a new book for the leader in all of us

Karla Peterson: Bestselling author Ken Blanchard has a new book for the leader in all of us

He has been in the leadership business for 40-plus years, so it's no surprise that management guru and bestselling author Ken Blanchard has acquired some impressive titles along the way. He is the co-founder of the Ken Blanchard Companies, the Escondido, California-based international management training and consulting firm that he and his wife, bestselling author Margie Blanchard, started in ...

Moira Macdonald's list of must-read books for summer 2022

Moira Macdonald's list of must-read books for summer 2022

Sure, you could be spending these pre-summer days doing outdoor activities — but wouldn't you rather be reading? For those whose answer to that question is an enthusiastic "yes," here are four new books worth staying indoors for. "Love Marriage: A Novel" by Monica Ali (Scribner, $27.99). This is one of those enchanting books full of people making bad decisions, but you find yourself rooting ...

Review: 'Bitter Orange Tree,' by Jokha Alharthi

Review: 'Bitter Orange Tree,' by Jokha Alharthi

FICTION: A meditative novel from a Booker Prize winner about an Omani woman who reflects on the life of her grandmother. "Bitter Orange Tree" by Jokha Alharthi, translated from the Arabic by Marilyn Booth; Catapult (224 pages, $26) ——— Jokha Alharthi achieved two significant firsts with her novel "Celestial Bodies." She became the first author writing in Arabic to be awarded the Man Booker ...

Literary giant Fiona McCrae moves on from Minnesota's Graywolf Press

Literary giant Fiona McCrae moves on from Minnesota's Graywolf Press

Fiona McCrae brought Minnesota's Graywolf Press from a small regional publisher to a worldwide literary powerhouse. MINNEAPOLIS — It's fitting that as Fiona McCrae prepares to leave Graywolf Press, two more Graywolf poets have been honored — Mai Der Vang for "Yellow Rain," a Pulitzer finalist, and Dianne Seuss for "frank: sonnets," winner of this year's Pulitzer Prize. Under the sharp, steady ...

Review: 'Delphine Jones Takes a Chance,' by Beth Morrey

Review: 'Delphine Jones Takes a Chance,' by Beth Morrey

Books in brief "Delphine Jones Takes a Chance" by Beth Morrey; Putnam (321 pages, $27) ——— From the moment that the title character, Delphine Jones — working her crap barista job for crap pay at a crappy coffeehouse — takes action, you'll be hooked. Dumping a hot cup of coffee on a supercilious and insulting customer is probably not recommended in real life, but in a novel, well, it gets ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ringo Starr receives honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music in Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert