Bestsellers list

Havana Chapman-Edwards was the only kid at her school to participate in the 2018 walk out. Celia Bell chose life after her mother's death. Emily Cain found herself laughing after losing an election. Though these women are unique to each other, they've all chosen to fight for themselves. "My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves" showcases short essays ranging from a single sentence to a few pages, each accompanied by a black-and-white portrait of the author. The voices in "My Moment" run the gamut of age, race, gender, ability and privilege. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the collection contains moving essays and stunning pictures.