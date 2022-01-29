Bestsellers list

If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who's keeping score? Raise your hand if you've said these words: "I want to read that book, but it's too long!" I've said this myself, even though it reflects a sentiment that makes no sense, when you think about it. If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who cares if you spend six ...