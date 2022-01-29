Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton
2. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
3. “The Maid.” Nita Prose. Ballantine
4. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
6. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper
8. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
10. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Enough Already.” Valerie Bertinelli. Harvest
2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
4. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank.” Rosemary Sullivan. Harper
5. “The Great Reset.” Glenn Beck. Forefront
6. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
7. “Amp It Up.” Frank Slootman. Wiley
8. “Baby Steps Millionaires.” Dave Ramsey. Ramsey Press
9. “Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!” Tam/Fong. Andrews McMeel
10. “Younger You.” Kara N. Fitzgerald. Hachette Go
PAPERBACK
1. “The Affair. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley
4. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
5. “Till Murder Do Us Part.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
6. “Evenings by the Fire.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell
8. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle