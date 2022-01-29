 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers list
0 Comments

Bestsellers list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton

2. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown

3. “The Maid.” Nita Prose. Ballantine

4. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

6. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

8. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

9. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

10. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Enough Already.” Valerie Bertinelli. Harvest

2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

4. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank.” Rosemary Sullivan. Harper

5. “The Great Reset.” Glenn Beck. Forefront

6. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

7. “Amp It Up.” Frank Slootman. Wiley

8. “Baby Steps Millionaires.” Dave Ramsey. Ramsey Press

9. “Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!” Tam/Fong. Andrews McMeel

10. “Younger You.” Kara N. Fitzgerald. Hachette Go

PAPERBACK

1. “The Affair. Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley

4. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

5. “Till Murder Do Us Part.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

6. “Evenings by the Fire.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell

8. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Tough Customer.” Sandra Brown. Pocket

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude franchise

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art Spiegelman calls Tennessee schools’ ban on ‘Maus’ ‘myopic’ and ‘absurd’
Books

Art Spiegelman calls Tennessee schools’ ban on ‘Maus’ ‘myopic’ and ‘absurd’

Art Spiegelman has gone public about the latest controversy over books deemed inappropriate for public schoolchildren. Speaking to several media outlets on Thursday, the acclaimed graphic artist said he thinks the latest ban of his Pulitzer Prize-winning 1986 graphic novel “Maus” by a Tennessee school board is “absurd.” Earlier this month, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee voted 10-1 ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "One Step Too Far: A Novel" Lisa Gardner (Dutton) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Minneapolis writer's buzzy debut novel tackles climate change, plague and the salvation of outer space.
Books

Minneapolis writer's buzzy debut novel tackles climate change, plague and the salvation of outer space.

MINNEAPOLIS — In 2007, after the death of his grandfather, Sequoia Nagamatsu flew off to Japan, where he had never been, to teach English and to grieve. It was there that he started writing. "My grandfather's death had a profound impact on me," Nagamatsu said in a recent interview from his home in Minneapolis. "I wasn't really able to say goodbye." In Japan, he was surrounded by reminders of ...

Failure proved to be a success for Antarctic explorer who braved frostbite and shipwrecks
Books

Failure proved to be a success for Antarctic explorer who braved frostbite and shipwrecks

“Shackleton: The Biography” by Ranulph Fiennes; Pegasus Books (452 pages, $32) ——— Sometimes the greatest victories are hidden in defeats. Sir Ernest Shackleton wanted to be the first man to reach the South Pole, the first to cross Antarctica. He failed at both. Yet he became a hero anyway and is famous for his explorations. Ranulph Fiennes’ “Shackleton: The Biography” explains why. Part of an ...

Review: 'A Previous Life,' by Edmund White
Books

Review: 'A Previous Life,' by Edmund White

FICTION: A couple's twin memoirs generate more heat than light. "A Previous Life" by Edmund White; Bloomsbury (288 pages, $26) ——— He's handsome, wealthy, athletic, highly intelligent (as he reminds us frequently), multilingual, sexually irresistible, musically gifted. Ruggero, the bisexual Sicilian harpsichordist at the center of "A Previous Life," the newest novel by Edmund White, is also, ...

Feeling a post-holiday slump? Get back on track with these 6 brand-new paperbacks
Books

Feeling a post-holiday slump? Get back on track with these 6 brand-new paperbacks

Still January? Check. Still pandemic? Check. Need a new book? Check, check, check. Visit a local indie bookstore — they're probably having a post-holiday slump too — and pick up a new paperback; maybe one of these brand-new ones. "The Swallowed Man" by Edward Carey (Penguin, $17). Author and visual artist Carey ("Little") in this novel takes on the tale of Pinocchio, but from a decidedly ...

Laurie Hertzel: Rediscovering the joy of the 'Slow Read'
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Rediscovering the joy of the 'Slow Read'

If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who's keeping score? Raise your hand if you've said these words: "I want to read that book, but it's too long!" I've said this myself, even though it reflects a sentiment that makes no sense, when you think about it. If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who cares if you spend six ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert