 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers list
0 Comments

Bestsellers list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star.” Claudia Gray. Del Rey

7. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

9. “The Starless Crown.” James Rollins. Tor

10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

2. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

3. “Unthinkable.” Jamie Raskin. Harper

4. “The Comfortable Kitchen.” Alex Snodgrass. Morrow

5. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

6. “Call Us What We Carry.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

7. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

8. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

9. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday.” Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson

PAPERBACK

1. “Annihilation Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

3. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels Zebra

5. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

6. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley

8. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell

9. “Last Stage to El Paso.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Till Murder Do Us Part.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Lynn Spears fires back at Britney after singer speaks out on ‘GMA’ interview

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books to look forward to in 2022
Books

Books to look forward to in 2022

And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that w…

Get your reading year off to a good start with these 6 fresh paperbacks
Books

Get your reading year off to a good start with these 6 fresh paperbacks

A new year, a new stack of paperbacks (ideally). Here are six fresh picks; mostly fiction, all promising. "A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself" by Peter Ho Davies (HarperCollins, $15.99). Davies, author of "The Fortunes" and "The Welsh Girl," here spins a semiautobiographical novel about a writer becoming a father. "This is a complicated story, told with fearless honesty," wrote a reviewer ...

21 of the best new books in 2021
Books

21 of the best new books in 2021

These books feature villains and heroes; they span all sorts of genres, from historical fiction to fantasy; and some were even written by historians, poets and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Karla Peterson: Author James Rollins is back with a new fantasy series and some real-world scares
Books

Karla Peterson: Author James Rollins is back with a new fantasy series and some real-world scares

James Rollins' new fantasy novel, "The Starless Crown," is set in a mythical world menaced by marauding beasts and threatened by an impending collision with the moon. It is the first installment of a series that was more than eight years in the making, but its roots stretch all the way back to Rollins' childhood as James Czajkowski, the older brother from hell. "I had a lot of younger siblings ...

What we’re reading: A pair of memoirs about fresh starts are two of the best books of 2022. Already?
Books

What we’re reading: A pair of memoirs about fresh starts are two of the best books of 2022. Already?

I’ve been reading about transformation. Which is what you’re supposed to be thinking about at the onset of a new year — a new you, refreshed and eager, free from the excess and confusion that accumulated over the past 12 months and culminated with six weeks of anxiety and joy and gratitude and melancholy. That’s all behind you now. Begin again! Hit factory reset! At least that’s the elevator ...

Laurie Hertzel: Sometimes we keep books so we can give them away
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Sometimes we keep books so we can give them away

Why, I ask myself, do I have such an absurd number of books? We had a friend over for dinner the other night. Even though we are all fully vaccinated, it felt a little risky, but this was a rare balmy winter evening so we sat on the drafty three-season porch for a while and then moved in by the fire, with a window cracked. My husband and I had done the requisite tidying up — dusting, ...

Review: 'Chasing History,' by Carl Bernstein
Books

Review: 'Chasing History,' by Carl Bernstein

NONFICTION: A legendary newspaper journalist looks back at the formative years of his career. "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom" by Carl Bernstein; Henry Holt (384 pages, $29.99) ——— Fear not, aspiring journalists with lousy academic records. You, too, could be in danger of not graduating from high school yet still go on to help bring down a president and become one of the best-known ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert