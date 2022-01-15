Bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star.” Claudia Gray. Del Rey
7. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper
9. “The Starless Crown.” James Rollins. Tor
10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
2. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
3. “Unthinkable.” Jamie Raskin. Harper
4. “The Comfortable Kitchen.” Alex Snodgrass. Morrow
5. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson
6. “Call Us What We Carry.” Amanda Gorman. Viking
7. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
8. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
9. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday.” Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
PAPERBACK
1. “Annihilation Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell
4. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels Zebra
5. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley
8. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell
9. “Last Stage to El Paso.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle