Bestsellers this week

A shortage of wood pulp for paper is causing supply chain issues. This means long delays for booksellers and publishers. It's also pushing the price of paper up.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

3. “The Dark Hours.” Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

4. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. “Never.” Ken Follett. Viking

6. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Delacorte

7. “Game On.” Janet Evanovich. Atria

8. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

9. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner

10. “Final Spin.” Jocko Willink. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow

3. “The President and the Freedom Fighter.” Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel

4. “The Dawn of Everything.” David Graeber. FSG

5. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street

6. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Records

7. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

8. “From Paycheck to Purpose.” Ken Coleman. Ramsey

9. “The Lyrics.” Paul McCartney. Liveright

10. “Immune.” Philipp Dettmer. Random House

Paul McCartney discussed a new book in which he looks back on his life recounting how he wrote some of the world's most famous songs.

PAPERBACK

1. “All That Glitters.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon.” Marc Cameron. Berkley

3. “Fortune and Glory.” Janet Evanovich. Pocket

4. “The Perfect Christmas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

5. “The Law of Innocence.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central

6. “The Silent Wife.” Karin Slaughter. Morrow

7. “A Death Valley Christmas.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. “The 19th Christmas.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central

9. “Jingle All the Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

10. “Christmas at Holiday House.” Raeanne Thayne. HQN

