Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper
2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
3. “The Dark Hours.” Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
4. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. “Never.” Ken Follett. Viking
6. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Delacorte
7. “Game On.” Janet Evanovich. Atria
8. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
9. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner
10. “Final Spin.” Jocko Willink. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow
3. “The President and the Freedom Fighter.” Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel
4. “The Dawn of Everything.” David Graeber. FSG
5. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street
6. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Records
7. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson
8. “From Paycheck to Purpose.” Ken Coleman. Ramsey
9. “The Lyrics.” Paul McCartney. Liveright
10. “Immune.” Philipp Dettmer. Random House
PAPERBACK
1. “All That Glitters.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon.” Marc Cameron. Berkley
3. “Fortune and Glory.” Janet Evanovich. Pocket
4. “The Perfect Christmas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
5. “The Law of Innocence.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central
6. “The Silent Wife.” Karin Slaughter. Morrow
7. “A Death Valley Christmas.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. “The 19th Christmas.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
9. “Jingle All the Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
10. “Christmas at Holiday House.” Raeanne Thayne. HQN