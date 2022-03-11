Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow
2. “One Italian Summer.” Rebecca Serle. Atria
3. “The Atlas Six.” Olivie Blake. Tor
4. “House of Sky and Breath.” Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
5. “The Club.” Ellery Lloyd. Harper
6. “Abandoned in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
7. “Phantom Game.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
8. “The Maid.” Nita Prose. Ballantine
9. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
10. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Whole Body Reset.” Stephen Perrine. Simon & Schuster
2. “Undistracted.” Bob Goff. Thomas Nelson
3. “The Way Forward.” O’Neill/Meyer. Dey Street
4. “Red-Handed.” Peter Schweizer. Harper
5. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
6. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama.” Bob Odenkirk. Random House
7. “Life Force.” Tony Robbins et al. Simon & Schuster
8. “Food IQ.” Holzman/Rodbard. Harper Wave
9. “Black Ops.” Ric Prado. St. Martin’s
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday.” Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
PAPERBACK
1. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Anchor
2. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Fast Ice.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam
4. “Afraid.” Jackson/Ivy/Childs. Zebra
5. “The Violent Storm.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. “Dead River.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “Dangerous Mountain Rescue.” Christy Barritt. Love Inspired Suspense
8. “Before Buckhorn.” B.J. Daniels. HQN
9. “A Wish upon a Dress.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. “Daylight.” David Baldacci. Grand Central