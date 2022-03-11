Bestsellers this week

So I’m reading “The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas,” Gal Beckerman’s excellent new book on the modest roots of massive sea changes, and the butterfly effect-like flutter of a parlor game forms in my head. I make leaps of logic that, though overly tidy, are compelling. For instance, if Filippo Marinetti, the ringleader of the Futurist activists in early 20th century ...