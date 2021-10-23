Bestsellers this week

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. State of Terror. Clinton/Penny. S&S and St. Martin’s

2. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

3. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner

5. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt

6. Silverview. John le Carré. Viking

7. The Butler. Danielle Steel. Delacorte

8. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

9. The Book of Magic. Alice Hoffman. Simon & Schuster

10. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street

2. To Rescue the Republic. Bret Baier. Custom House

3. The Boys. Howard/Howard. Morrow

4. Peril. Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster

5. The Forever Dog. Habib/Becker. Harper Wave

6. Midnight in Washington. Adam Schiff. Random House

7. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold

8. E.R. Nurses. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown

9. Get Back. The Beatles. Callaway

10. Taste. Stanley Tucci. Gallery

PAPERBACK

1. Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You. Misha Collins. Andrews McMeel

2. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

3. On Tyranny Graphic Edition. Snyder/Krug. Ten Speed

4. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley

5. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

6. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam

7. Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 10. Aidairo. Yen

8. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

10. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon

- Tribune Content Agency

- Tribune Content Agency

