Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

2. “The Summer Place.” Jennifer Weiner. Atria

3. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

4. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

5. “The Lioness.” Chris Bohjalian. Doubleday

6. “Book of Night.” Holly Black. Tor

7. “The Ravaged.” Norman Reedus. Blackstone

8. “The Homewreckers.” Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s

9. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow

10. “Star Wars: Brotherhood.” Mike Chen. Del Rey

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne

3. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

4. “A Sacred Oath.” Mark T. Esper. Morrow

5. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

6. “Just Tyrus.” Tyrus. Post Hill

7. “Build.” Tony Fadell. Harper Business

8. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

9. “The Palace Papers.” Tina Brown. Crown

10. “This Will Not Pass.” Martin/Burns. Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK

1. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

2. “Country Born.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN

3. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “Immortal Rising.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

5. “Shadow Fire.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

6. “The Devil’s Crossing.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Montana.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “The Shadow.” Patterson/Sitts. Grand Central

9. “Hideaway.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

10. “The Saboteurs.” Cussler/Du Brul. Putnam

