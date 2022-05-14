 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestsellers this week

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

2. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

3. “Book of Night.” Holly Black. Tor

4. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

5. “The Homewreckers.” Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s

6. “Beautiful.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

7. “The Investigator.” John Sandford. Putnam

8. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

10. “Sea of Tranquility.” Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne

People are also reading…

2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

3. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

4. “This Will Not Pass.” Martin/Burns. Simon & Schuster

5. “Outdoor Kids in an Inside World.” Steven Rinella. Random House

6. “Build.” Tony Fadell. Harper Business

7. “The Palace Papers.” Tina Brown. Crown

8. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

10. “Speak.” Tunde Oyeneyin. Avid Reader

PAPERBACK

1. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

2. “Shadow Fire.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

3. “Country Born.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN

4. “Immortal Rising.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

5. “The Devil’s Crossing.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

6. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Dell

7. “Montana.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “The Fires of Blackstone.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Ready to Protect.” Valerie Hansen. Love Inspired Suspense

10. “Hideaway.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter in a N.C. town

Book review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter in a N.C. town

NEW YORK — Emily Henry is back with her third novel, "Book Lovers," and Associated Press critic Alicia Rancilio says it does not disappoint. The book follows Nora Stephens, an ambitious literary editor, who is unapologetic about her devotion to her job. When she meets Charlie Lafra, a book editor, neither is impressed with the other. The two go their separate ways but of course are drawn back into each other's orbit in the future. The romance genre can be obvious at times but Henry's books are always enjoyable because her character's dialogue is so fresh and funny.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last ...

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

"Every Cloak Rolled in Blood" by James Lee Burke; Simon & Schuster (288 pages, $27) ——— Grief can shatter your world. Losing a loved one suddenly is a shock to the system that can tear loose time and render what we think of as reality an alien territory. That kind of disorienting loss is the emotional setting of "Every Cloak Rolled in Blood," the latest novel from revered author James Lee ...

Review: 'The Crocodile Bride,' by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen

Review: 'The Crocodile Bride,' by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen

FICTION: Set in the swamps of Louisiana in the early 1980s, this novel is rich with myth and mystery. "The Crocodile Bride" by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen; Hub City Press (308 pages, $26) ——— Ashleigh Bell Pedersen's debut novel, "The Crocodile Bride," takes place over the summer that Sunshine Turner turns 12. She and Billy, her father, live in Fingertip, Louisiana, in the Atchafalaya Swamp. A New ...

Review: 'Bad Actors,' by Mick Herron

Review: 'Bad Actors,' by Mick Herron

FICTION: The eighth novel in Mick Herron's entertaining Slough House series involves sleuths, Russians, lost souls and tyrants. "Bad Actors" by: Mick Herron; Soho (360 pages, $27.95) ——— "Bad Actors" is Mick Herron's eighth novel chronicling the exploits of the "slow horses," a motley unit of disgraced British secret-service agents condemned to live out their days in pointless, make-work tasks ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Tremors' actor, dead at 79

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert