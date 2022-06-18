Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour.” Don Bentley. Putnam
3. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine
5. “The Omega Factor.” Steve Berry. Grand Central
6. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
7. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
8. “Counterfeit.” Kirstin Chen. Morrow
9. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. “Nightcrawling.” Leila Mottley. Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “James Patterson.” James Patterson. Little, Brown
2. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley
3. “Scars and Stripes.” Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria
4. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
5. “Us.” Terrence Real. Rodale
6. “Happy-Go-Lucky.” David Sedaris. Little, Brown
7. “Saving Nine.” Mike Lee. Center Street
8. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
9. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne
10. “Here’s the Deal.” Kellyanne Conway. Threshold
PAPERBACK
1. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell
3. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
5. Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central
6. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow
9. “Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. “Taming a Texan.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin