 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers

Bestsellers this week

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour.” Don Bentley. Putnam

3. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

4. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine

5. “The Omega Factor.” Steve Berry. Grand Central

6. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

7. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

8. “Counterfeit.” Kirstin Chen. Morrow

9. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

10. “Nightcrawling.” Leila Mottley. Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “James Patterson.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

People are also reading…

2. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

3. “Scars and Stripes.” Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria

4. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

5. “Us.” Terrence Real. Rodale

6. “Happy-Go-Lucky.” David Sedaris. Little, Brown

7. “Saving Nine.” Mike Lee. Center Street

8. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

9. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne

10. “Here’s the Deal.” Kellyanne Conway. Threshold

PAPERBACK

1. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

3. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

5. Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central

6. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

8. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow

9. “Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Taming a Texan.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues in 'And There He Kept Her'

Book review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues in 'And There He Kept Her'

Seventeen-year-old Jesse is breaking into a house in Sandy Lake, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Jenny, shows up to stop him. But neither of them anticipated that the owner would catch them. Joshua Moehling's gripping debut "And There He Kept Her" switches between Emmett, who is holding Jenny captive, and Packard, the acting sheriff trying to find the missing teens. While Packard is consumed with this new case, he's also grappling with a skeleton in his closet that he's determined to keep under wraps. But a town as small as Sandy Lake doesn't let much slip by. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Moehling's characters are beyond three-dimensional.

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Joe Kingsley comes from a larger-than-life family with connections, achievements and celebrity akin to the Kennedys. Cate Cooper comes from an abusive household and a childhood teetering on poverty. Seemingly the only thing that connects Cate and Joe is that both of their fathers died when they were 3. "Meant to Be" by Emily Giffin is a sweet and sensible romance firmly placed in the real world. The classic tale of unlikely lovers reimagines American history through the alternating voices of Joe and Cate. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says "Meant to Be" proves you can have your romance and think deeply, too.

Book review: Whips and quips in comedian Tom Segura's new book

Book review: Whips and quips in comedian Tom Segura's new book

Comedian and podcaster Tom Segura is constantly on the verge of going too far, straddling the line for the laughs. It's effective, but it keeps the casual fan at arm's length. That is, until he wrote "I'd Like to Play Alone, Please" and gave the bookish world a window into his heart. In his book of autobiographical essays, Segura directly addresses readers and engages with his audience as if he's up on stage performing a set. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Segura is open, funny and insightful, and fans of his will be right at home.

Book review: Make time for astonishing debut 'Nightcrawling'

Book review: Make time for astonishing debut 'Nightcrawling'

The 2018 Youth Poet Laureate of Oakland, Leila Mottley, tries her hand at a new form and the result is astonishing. "Nightcrawling" tells the story of Kiara Johnson, a 17-year-old high school dropout with a fractured family who turns to prostitution to pay her rent and eat. Told in a raw, electrifying, first-person voice, 'Nightcrawling' "belongs near the top of any 'Best Debut Novel of 2022' list," writes AP reviewer Rob Merrill. Oprah Winfrey made it next book club pick. A spokesperson for Winfrey said Mottley is the youngest author ever selected for Oprah's Book Club, founded in 1996.

Take a ride with Paul Wilborn’s ‘Florida Hustle’

Take a ride with Paul Wilborn’s ‘Florida Hustle’

"Florida Hustle" by Paul Wilborn; St. Petersburg Press (310 pages, $19.95) ——— It’s a classic road trip story: a young man’s quest for freedom, independence and the love of the star of straight-to-video horror films known for her ear-piercing scream. Hey, it’s Florida. “Florida Hustle” is the first novel from St. Petersburg author Paul Wilborn. A former reporter for the then-St. Petersburg ...

Review: 'Index, a History of the,' by Dennis Duncan

Review: 'Index, a History of the,' by Dennis Duncan

Books in brief "Index, a History of the" by Dennis Duncan; Norton (352 pages, $30) ——— Readers — even those who think the subject of this witty book could be filed under "Books, dullest parts of" — will be delighted by Duncan's breezy survey of the kinds and uses of indexes (a term he prefers to "indices," incidentally). There are stories about books, including Vladimir Nabokov's "Pale Fire," ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WWE's Vince McMahon 'steps back' from CEO roles amid misconduct probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert