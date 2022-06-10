Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine
3. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
5. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
6. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector.” Graham Brown. Putnam
8. “The Summer Place.” Jennifer Weiner. Atria
9. “One Italian Summer.” Rebecca Serle. Atria
10. “The Homewreckers.” Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley
2. “Happy-Go-Lucky.” David Sedaris. Little, Brown
3. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
4. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne
5. “Here’s the Deal.” Kellyanne Conway. Threshold
6. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
7. “The Bodies of Others.” Naomi Wolf. All Seasons
8. “Fighting Words Devotional.” Ellie Holcomb. B&H
9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
10. “Mordenkainen Presents.” Wizards of the Coast
PAPERBACK1. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
3. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell
4. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
5. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
6. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central
7. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. “Taylor Callahan.” Circuit Rider. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow
10. “Hiding in Montana.” Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense