Bestsellers this week

Joe Kingsley comes from a larger-than-life family with connections, achievements and celebrity akin to the Kennedys. Cate Cooper comes from an abusive household and a childhood teetering on poverty. Seemingly the only thing that connects Cate and Joe is that both of their fathers died when they were 3. "Meant to Be" by Emily Giffin is a sweet and sensible romance firmly placed in the real world. The classic tale of unlikely lovers reimagines American history through the alternating voices of Joe and Cate. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says "Meant to Be" proves you can have your romance and think deeply, too.