Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine

3. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

4. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

5. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

6. “Dream Town.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector.” Graham Brown. Putnam

8. “The Summer Place.” Jennifer Weiner. Atria

9. “One Italian Summer.” Rebecca Serle. Atria

10. “The Homewreckers.” Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

2. “Happy-Go-Lucky.” David Sedaris. Little, Brown

3. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

4. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne

5. “Here’s the Deal.” Kellyanne Conway. Threshold

6. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

7. “The Bodies of Others.” Naomi Wolf. All Seasons

8. “Fighting Words Devotional.” Ellie Holcomb. B&H

9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

10. “Mordenkainen Presents.” Wizards of the Coast

PAPERBACK1. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

3. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

4. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

5. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

6. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central

7. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

8. “Taylor Callahan.” Circuit Rider. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow

10. “Hiding in Montana.” Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Joe Kingsley comes from a larger-than-life family with connections, achievements and celebrity akin to the Kennedys. Cate Cooper comes from an abusive household and a childhood teetering on poverty. Seemingly the only thing that connects Cate and Joe is that both of their fathers died when they were 3. "Meant to Be" by Emily Giffin is a sweet and sensible romance firmly placed in the real world. The classic tale of unlikely lovers reimagines American history through the alternating voices of Joe and Cate. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says "Meant to Be" proves you can have your romance and think deeply, too.

Author Rich Cohen writes about his father’s life and adventures in ‘World’s Greatest Negotiator’

Author Rich Cohen writes about his father’s life and adventures in ‘World’s Greatest Negotiator’

CHICAGO -- Rich Cohen was walking down State Street on a recent rainy morning and he was not alone, though he appeared to be. “I feel like I hear my father’s voice all the time as I am walking around, especially when I am back in Chicago,” he said. Though he has long lived and written elsewhere, Cohen is arguably the most prolific and successful Chicago nonfiction writer of this era, his work ...

Review: David Sedaris laughs at death in ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’

Review: David Sedaris laughs at death in ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’

David Sedaris’ work has always had a macabre edge. He’s mined the humor in taxidermy, museums of medical oddities and tales of unusual deaths throughout his 10 previous books and his hugely popular performances. Death takes no holidays in his new collection of essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky.” Whether he’s writing about his experiences during the COVID pandemic or the slow decline of his fractious ...

Review: 'The Wet Hex' by Sun Yung Shin: In mythic poems, Shin explores the world of transnational adoption and the lives of the 'castaways'

Review: 'The Wet Hex' by Sun Yung Shin: In mythic poems, Shin explores the world of transnational adoption and the lives of the 'castaways'

Sun Yung Shin dedicates her revelatory fourth collection, "The Wet Hex," to those "cast away," using a verb to remind readers that abandonment is an action imbued with intention and responsibility. In the formally innovative poems that follow, she demonstrates that castaways generate unique and vital knowledge from the obscure margins they have been consigned to. As in her previous ...

The Moth: a story-telling movement with a new book on narrative skills

The Moth: a story-telling movement with a new book on narrative skills

ATLANTA — One day Catherine Burns was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend Alex's car, parked at a mini-mart, waiting for him to emerge with a cup of coffee. Bored, she wanted to listen to the radio. The keys were in the ignition. She reached over and gave them a twist. Mistake. Alex's car was a standard shift. He'd left it in first gear. The starter motor drove the car over a small ...

