Bestsellers this week
Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Apples Never Fall." Liane Moriarty. Holt

2. "Harlem Shuffle." Colson Whitehead. Doubleday

3. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates." Kyle Mills. Atria/Bestler

4. "Beautiful World," Where Are You. Sally Rooney. FSG

5. "Billy Summers." Stephen King. Scribner

6. "The Last Thing He Told Me." Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

7. "Forgotten in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

8. "Empire of the Vampire." Jay Kristoff. St. Martin’s

9. "A Slow Fire Burning." Paula Hawkins. Riverhead

10. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "An Unapologetic Cookbook." Joshua Weissman. Alpha

2. "American Marxism." Mark R. Levin. Threshold

3. "A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century." Heying/Weinstein. Portfolio

4, "Take Back Your Time." Christy Wright. Ramsey

5. "Countdown bin Laden." Chris Wallace. Avid Reader

6. "Once upon a Chef." Jennifer Segal. Clarkson Potter

7. "Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised." Carmelo Anthony. Gallery

8. "Cook Once Dinner Fix." Cassy Joy Garcia. Simon & Schuster

9. "Provoke." Tuff/Goldbach/Fishburne. Wiley

10. "You Got Anything Stronger?" Gabrielle Union. Dey Street

PAPERBACK

1. "Walk the Wire." David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. "A Country Affair." Debbie Macomber. Mira

3. "Hidden." Fern Michaels. Zebra

4. "Texas Outlaw." Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central

5. "Royal." Danielle Steel. Dell

6. "Keeping Secrets." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

7. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Dell

8. "Marauder." Cussler/Morrison. Putnam

9. "Maple Leaf Harvest." Catherine Anderson. Berkley

10. "Faithless in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

+2
His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did
Books

His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did

MIAMI — When South Florida writer Brad Meltzer learned that a Pennsylvania school board had banned his books “I am Rosa Parks” and “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he knew he couldn’t ignore it. “If you’re taking the lessons of Rosa Parks, you have to fight back,” said the creator of the Ordinary People Change the World series, which profiles historic figures including Abraham Lincoln, Frida ...

Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg
Books

Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg

NONFICTION: An ornery, broken-down, used-up man and an ornery, broken-down, used-up dog find each other. "The Speckled Beauty" by Rick Bragg; Alfred A. Knopf (238 pages, $26) ——— Those of us with city dogs (what Rick Bragg calls "fancy dog people") might be aghast to read about the life of Speck, the rambunctious, mostly untrained, free-ranging and always-spoiling-for-a-fight rescue dog that ...

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight
Books

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight

"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol," a series that premiered on Peacock last week featuring ace symbologist Robert Langdon, represents another high point in the lucrative career of one of the bestselling mystery authors of all time. But it also serves as a clue in someone else's quest — that of his ex-wife, Blythe Brown. The show is among several projects embroiled in a court battle over the ...

The lost manuscript of Kate DiCamillo
Books

The lost manuscript of Kate DiCamillo

Her new book, "The Beatryce Prophecy," sprang from a rediscovered draft that she had abandoned after the death of her beloved mother. MINNEAPOLIS — In August 2018, Kate DiCamillo was in the office of her Minneapolis home, sorting through a decade's worth of old papers and manuscripts, when she happened upon a stunning discovery — the first 40 pages of a long-abandoned, long-forgotten novel. ...

LGBTQ fans applaud Cassandra Peterson for coming out: ‘So happy Elvira is one of us’
Books

LGBTQ fans applaud Cassandra Peterson for coming out: ‘So happy Elvira is one of us’

Nothing says spooky season like a new memoir from Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson, which contains a major revelation about her real-life identity. In “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark,” Peterson details a 19-year relationship with a woman named Teresa “T” Wierson — officially joining the LGBTQ+ community that had already long embraced her as a gay icon. Released Tuesday, ...

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall
Books

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall

Time for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it's almost fall), but something for everyone. "Snow" by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99). For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black — but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. ...

‘Inside Comedy’ book by Second City alum is like a ‘comedy museum,’ with revelations about Smothers Brothers, Wanda Sykes and Richard Pryor
Books

‘Inside Comedy’ book by Second City alum is like a ‘comedy museum,’ with revelations about Smothers Brothers, Wanda Sykes and Richard Pryor

"Inside Comedy: The Soul, Wit, and Bite of Comedy and Comedians of the Last Five Decades" by David Steinberg; Knopf (352 pages, $30) ——— Think of your favorite comic and your mind will likely not conjure the image of David Steinberg. There are many lists that exist ranking the “greatest” comedians of all time. Many of these have Richard Pryor as their No. 1. He was a close friend of Steinberg, ...

