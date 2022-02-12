Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Maid.” Nita Prose. Ballantine
2. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton
5. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
6. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
7. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
9. “The Christie Affair.” Nina de Gramont. St. Martin’s
10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Red-Handed.” Peter Schweizer. Harper
2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House
3. “How to Be Perfect.” Michael Schur. Simon & Schuster
4. “Collective Illusions.” Todd Rose. Hachette Go
5. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
6. “Who Are You Following?” Sadie Robertson Huff. Thomas Nelson
7. “Miss Independent.” Nicole Lapin. HarperCollins Leadership
8. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
9. “The Voltage Effect.” John A. List. Currency
10. “My Money My Way.” Kumiko Love. Portfolio
PAPERBACK1. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “Savage Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
3. “Prairie Fire.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell
5. “The Path to Sunshine Cove.” RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
6. “The Palm Beach Murders.” James Patterson. Grand Central
7. “Highland Wolf.” Lynsay Sands. Avon
8. “Following the Trail.” Lynette Eason. Love Inspired Suspense
9. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam
10. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s