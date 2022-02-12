Bestsellers this week

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The singer shared the cover art for the book, The Christmas Princess, via Instagram on Wednesday. The five-time Grammy Award winner later told People that the book gives readers a chance to break out of the "bleakocity of the last year and a half" and escape to "an enchanted land".

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Maid.” Nita Prose. Ballantine

2. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton

5. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

6. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown

7. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

8. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

9. “The Christie Affair.” Nina de Gramont. St. Martin’s

10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Red-Handed.” Peter Schweizer. Harper

2. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

3. “How to Be Perfect.” Michael Schur. Simon & Schuster

4. “Collective Illusions.” Todd Rose. Hachette Go

5. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

6. “Who Are You Following?” Sadie Robertson Huff. Thomas Nelson

7. “Miss Independent.” Nicole Lapin. HarperCollins Leadership

8. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

9. “The Voltage Effect.” John A. List. Currency

10. “My Money My Way.” Kumiko Love. Portfolio

PAPERBACK1. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Savage Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

3. “Prairie Fire.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

4. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell

5. “The Path to Sunshine Cove.” RaeAnne Thayne. HQN

6. “The Palm Beach Murders.” James Patterson. Grand Central

7. “Highland Wolf.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

8. “Following the Trail.” Lynette Eason. Love Inspired Suspense

9. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam

10. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

