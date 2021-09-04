Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Madness of Crowds.” Louise Penny. Minotaur
2. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. “Lightning Strike.” William Kent Krueger. Atria
5. “The Noise.” Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
6. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois.” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Harper
8. “Bloodless.” Preston/Child. Grand Central
9. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
10. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. “The Long Slide.” Tucker Carlson. Threshold
3. “Hero of Two Worlds.” Mike Duncan. PublicAffairs
4. “The Science and Technology of Growing Young.” Sergey Young. Benbella
5. “Woke, Inc.” Vivek Ramaswamy. Center Street
6. “The Reckoning.” Mary L. Trump. St. Martin’s
7. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
8. “The Master.” Christopher Clarey. Twelve
9. “Dopamine Nation.” Anna Lembke. Dutton
10. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
MASS MARKET
1. “Hidden.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
2. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Bombshell.” Sarah MacLean. Avon
4. “Maple Leaf Harvest.” Catherine Anderson. Berkley
5. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
7. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell
8. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. “You Betrayed Me.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra
10. “Dark Song.” Christine Feehan. Berkley