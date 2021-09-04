Bestsellers this week

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Madness of Crowds.” Louise Penny. Minotaur

2. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. “Lightning Strike.” William Kent Krueger. Atria

5. “The Noise.” Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown

6. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

7. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois.” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Harper

8. “Bloodless.” Preston/Child. Grand Central

9. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

10. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. “The Long Slide.” Tucker Carlson. Threshold

3. “Hero of Two Worlds.” Mike Duncan. PublicAffairs

4. “The Science and Technology of Growing Young.” Sergey Young. Benbella

5. “Woke, Inc.” Vivek Ramaswamy. Center Street

6. “The Reckoning.” Mary L. Trump. St. Martin’s

7. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

8. “The Master.” Christopher Clarey. Twelve

9. “Dopamine Nation.” Anna Lembke. Dutton

10. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

MASS MARKET

1. “Hidden.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

2. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell

3. “Bombshell.” Sarah MacLean. Avon

4. “Maple Leaf Harvest.” Catherine Anderson. Berkley

5. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

6. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

7. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell

8. “A Country Affair.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

9. “You Betrayed Me.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra

10. “Dark Song.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

Honoree Fanonne Jeffers’ debut novel a compelling story of race, family and sex
Books

Honoree Fanonne Jeffers’ debut novel a compelling story of race, family and sex

  • Updated

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers; Harper (816 pages, $28.99) ——— It’s not often I get to the last few chapters of an 816-page book and wish it wouldn’t end so soon. But that’s what happened when I read "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," the stunner of a debut novel by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. It’s historical fiction in which a solid base of research is brought ...

Review: 'Three Rooms,' by Jo Hamya
Books

Review: 'Three Rooms,' by Jo Hamya

  • Updated

FICTION: A simple desire to call a space her own creates conflict in the life of a woman in modern London. "Three Rooms" by Jo Hamya; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (208 pages, $25) ——— If, as Virginia Woolf once argued, a woman needs money and a room of her own, what does she do when neither is available to her? How can she be her own person if the only jobs available pay minimum wage and rents ...

The romance is hot in a Kansas City speakeasy, thanks to this new Harlequin author
Books

The romance is hot in a Kansas City speakeasy, thanks to this new Harlequin author

  • Updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To some, she is Dana Jackson, real estate agent, or perhaps Professor Dana Jackson, if you're her student at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth. Or maybe D.L. Jackson to readers of young adult fiction. But the name most likely to succeed is Elle Jackson, romance writer. The woman of many identities is a native of Kansas City, Kansas (she was Dana Carroll when she ...

Don't Miss: 'Go West, Young Man,' by B.J. Hollars
Books

Don't Miss: 'Go West, Young Man,' by B.J. Hollars

  • Updated

"Go West, Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail" by B.J. Hollars; Bison Books (264 pages, $19.95 paperback) ——— In summer 2018, Hollars, who teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, set out to drive the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon. "Go West, Young Man" (Bison Books), his entertaining and earnest memoir of the trip, is illustrated with drawings by ...

