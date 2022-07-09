Bestsellers this week

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

2. “Suspects.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

3. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

4. “Escape.” Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith.” Adam Christopher. Random House Worlds

6. “The Measure.” Nikki Erlick. Morrow

7. “The House Across the Lake.” Riley Sager. Dutton

8. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

9. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

10. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious.” David Venable. Ballantine

3. “Not My First Rodeo.” Kristi Noem.Twelve

4. “How Are You, Really?” Jenna Kutcher. Dey Street

5. “Why We Did It.” Tim Miller. Harper

6. “Scars and Stripes.” Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria

7. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

8. “Leading Lightly.” Jody Michael. Greenleaf

9. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

10. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. Harperone

PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

2. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

3. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband.” Julia Quinn. Avon

5. “Brannigan’s Land.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

6. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

7. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

8. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central

9. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

10. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central

Book review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues in 'And There He Kept Her'

Seventeen-year-old Jesse is breaking into a house in Sandy Lake, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Jenny, shows up to stop him. But neither of them anticipated that the owner would catch them. Joshua Moehling's gripping debut "And There He Kept Her" switches between Emmett, who is holding Jenny captive, and Packard, the acting sheriff trying to find the missing teens. While Packard is consumed with this new case, he's also grappling with a skeleton in his closet that he's determined to keep under wraps. But a town as small as Sandy Lake doesn't let much slip by. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Moehling's characters are beyond three-dimensional.

Book review: Whips and quips in comedian Tom Segura's new book

Comedian and podcaster Tom Segura is constantly on the verge of going too far, straddling the line for the laughs. It's effective, but it keeps the casual fan at arm's length. That is, until he wrote "I'd Like to Play Alone, Please" and gave the bookish world a window into his heart. In his book of autobiographical essays, Segura directly addresses readers and engages with his audience as if he's up on stage performing a set. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Segura is open, funny and insightful, and fans of his will be right at home.

Book review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

Planting a tree, it turns out, isn't such a simple task after all. In "Mini-Forest Revolution," Hannah Lewis details a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that calls for planting dense stands of trees that replicate what would develop over a century if humans stepped away. As the Associated Press' Jeff Rowe notes in his review, the practice is renewing deforested areas around the world and also adding cool green islands to urban areas and combatting global warming by restoring soil health, replenishing groundwater supplies, fostering wildlife growth and capturing carbon. And at 185 pages, it's a quick read.

Margo Jefferson feels ghosts around her. The Chicago-born writer of ‘Negroland’ spends a day with us visiting some of them.

CHICAGO — Margo Jefferson, who has worked a half-century as one of the more formidable and composed critics of American culture, watched the city unwind from the back seat of an SUV. We moved slowly through traffic, maneuvering from the Loop to Wicker Park. She doesn’t get back here often anymore. She grew up in Hyde Park and Bronzeville but her parents, who loom large in her story and feel ...

Review: 'The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere,' 'Keeping Two' and 'Acting Class'

GRAPHIC NOVELS: Families, friends and complications "The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere," written and illustrated by James Spooner; Harper (368 pages, $26.99) To some degree or another, every teenager feels marooned. This was particularly the case for James Spooner. Though he would later become known as a filmmaker and co-founder of the Afropunk Festival, back in 1990 Spooner was an awkward ...

Eliot Schrefer writes about what the birds and bees are really up to

In a way, author Eliot Schrefer writes in the introduction to his new book, he wrote “Queer Ducks (And Other Animals)” for his 11-year-old self. That’s how old he was when he started “lingering over the Fruit of the Loom ads in my brother’s Rolling Stone and realized I was attracted to other guys.” It was a scary self-discovery for a young boy in the 1990s, and, Schrefer writes, “the young ...

Review: 'The Long Way Home,' by Tom Montgomery Fate

NONFICTION: One man's journey in search of a spiritual home. "The Long Way Home" by Tom Montgomery Fate; Ice Cube Press (168 pages, $19.99) ——— Author Tom Montgomery Fate has lived most of his life in Illinois, but when he's asked where home is, he says Iowa. Small-town Iowa is where Fate was raised, where he was formed, and it is in many ways is his anchor. Since those simpler days, Fate ...

