Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. “Suspects.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday
4. “Escape.” Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith.” Adam Christopher. Random House Worlds
6. “The Measure.” Nikki Erlick. Morrow
7. “The House Across the Lake.” Riley Sager. Dutton
8. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
10. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside
2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious.” David Venable. Ballantine
3. “Not My First Rodeo.” Kristi Noem.Twelve
4. “How Are You, Really?” Jenna Kutcher. Dey Street
5. “Why We Did It.” Tim Miller. Harper
6. “Scars and Stripes.” Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria
7. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
8. “Leading Lightly.” Jody Michael. Greenleaf
9. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley
10. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. Harperone
PAPERBACKS
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam
2. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell
4. “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband.” Julia Quinn. Avon
5. “Brannigan’s Land.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
9. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra
10. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central