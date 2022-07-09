Bestsellers this week

Seventeen-year-old Jesse is breaking into a house in Sandy Lake, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Jenny, shows up to stop him. But neither of them anticipated that the owner would catch them. Joshua Moehling's gripping debut "And There He Kept Her" switches between Emmett, who is holding Jenny captive, and Packard, the acting sheriff trying to find the missing teens. While Packard is consumed with this new case, he's also grappling with a skeleton in his closet that he's determined to keep under wraps. But a town as small as Sandy Lake doesn't let much slip by. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Moehling's characters are beyond three-dimensional.