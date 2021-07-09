 Skip to main content
Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

2. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

3. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

4. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm.” Cavan Scott. Del Rey

5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

7. “Survive the Night.” Riley Sager. Dutton

8. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon

9. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday

10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER

NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. “Nightmare Scenario.” Abutaleb/Paletta. Harper

3. “Reborn in the USA.” Roger Bennett. Dey Street

4. “Speechless.” Michael Knowles. Regnery

5. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

6. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

7. “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America.” Willie Nelson. Harper Horizon

8. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

9. “Chasing Failure.” Ryan Leak. Thomas Nelson

10. “Caste.” Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

PAPERBACK

1. “Once upon a Time in Hollywood.” Quentin Tarantino. Harper Perennial

2. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell

3. “Someone to Cherish.” Mary Balogh. Berkley

4. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell

5. “When I Found You.” Brenda Novak. Mira

6. “Undercover Mission.” Sharon Dunn. Love Inspired Suspense

7. “The Intruders.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. “The Devil You Know.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “The Boy from the Woods.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central

10. “The Heartbreaker of Echo Pass.” Maisey Yates. HQN

