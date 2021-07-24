Bestsellers this week

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Cellist.” Daniel Silva. Harper

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

3. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

4. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead

5. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

6. “The President’s Daughter. Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

7. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

8. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom.” Clint McElroy et al. First Second

9. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

10. “The Personal Librarian.” Benedict/Murray. Berkley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. “How I Saved the World.” Jesse Watters. Broadside

3. “Landslide.” Michael Wolff. Holt

4. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election.” Michael C. Bender. Twelve

5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants.” Michael Pollan. Penguin Press

6. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

7. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

8. “Subpar Parks.” Amber Share. Plume

9. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

10. “Trejo.” Danny Trejo. Atria

PAPERBACK

1. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell

2. “Once upon a Time in Hollywood.” Quentin Tarantino. Harper Perennial

3. “The Boy from the Woods.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central

4. “The Institute.” Stephen King. Pocket

5. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Close to You.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

7. “The Gossip.” Nancy Bush. Zebra

8. “Susannah’s Garden.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

9. “NYPD Red 6.” Patterson/Karp. Grand Central

10. “Shakeup.” Stuart Woods. Putnam

