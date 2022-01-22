 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers this week
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “To Paradise.” Hanya Yanagihara. Doubleday

2. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown

3. “The Maid.” Nita Prose. Ballantine

4. “Something to Hide.” Elizabeth George. Viking

5. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

6. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

8. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

9. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

10. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Baby Steps Millionaires.” Dave Ramsey. Ramsey Press

2. “The Great Reset.” Glenn Beck. Forefront

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

4. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

5. “Unthinkable.” Jamie Raskin. Harper

6. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

7. “A Little Closer to Home.” Ginger Zee. Hyperion Avenue

8. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

9. “Hero on a Mission.” Donald Miller. HarperCollins Leadership

10. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

PAPERBACK

1. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

3. “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

4. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley

5. “Annihilation Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

6. “Preacher’s Inferno.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Biscuits and Gravy.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. “Tough Customer.” Sandra Brown. Pocket

9. “Till Murder Do Us Part.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

10. “Last Stage to El Paso.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

