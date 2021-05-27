Bestsellers this week

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Sooley." John Grisham. Doubleday

2. "21st Birthday." Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

3. "Project Hail Mary." Andy Weir. Ballantine

4. "While Justice Sleeps." Stacey Abrams. Doubleday

5. "The Last Thing He Told Me." Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

6. "That Summer." Jennifer Weiner. Atria

7. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking

8. "A Gambling Man." David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's

10. "Finding Ashley." Danielle Steel. Delacorte

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" (signed ed.). John Green. Dutton

2. "You Will Get Through This Night." Daniel Howell. Dey Street

3. "Killing the Mob." O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

4. "D&D: Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft." Wizards of the Coast

5. "Zero Fail." Carol Leonnig. Random House

6. "Breaking the News." Alex Marlow. Threshold Editions

7. "What Happened to You?" Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

8. "Noise." Kahneman/Sibony/Sunstein. Little, Brown Spark

9. "The Hill We Climb." Amanda Gorman. Viking

10. "Yearbook." Seth Rogen. Crown

PAPERBACK

1. "The Sentinel." Child/Child. Dell

2. "A Walk Along the Beach." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

3. "The Midwife Murders." James Patterson. Grand Central

4. "Seaside Springtime." Debbie Macomber. Mira

5. "Under Currents." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's

6. "Country Proud." Linda Lael Miller. HQN

7. "The Wedding Dress." Danielle Steel. Dell

8. "Lone Wolf." Palmer/Pearce/Zanetti. Zebra

9. "Near Dark." Brad Thor. Pocket

10. "Outlaw Country." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

