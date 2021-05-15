 Skip to main content
Bestsellers to read this week
Bestsellers to read this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “21st Birthday.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

2. “Sooley. John Grisham.” Doubleday

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine

5. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

6. “A Gambling Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

8. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

9. “The Newcomer.” Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s

10. “Summer on the Bluffs.” Sunny Hostin. Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

4. “The Premonition.” Michael Lewis. Norton

5. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

6. “The Tyranny of Big Tech.” Josh Hawley. Regnery

7. “The Truth About COVID-19.” Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green

8. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

9. “World Travel.” Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco

10. “Finding the Mother Tree.” Suzanne Simard. Knopf

PAPERBACK

1. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell

2. “A Walk Along the Beach.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

3. “Meant to Be Immortal.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

4. “Outlaw Country.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

5. “Country Proud.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN

6. “Gold Mine Massacre.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Seaside Springtime.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “Lone Wolf.” Palmer/Pearce/Zanetti. Zebra

9. “The Midwife Murders.” James Patterson. Grand Central

10. “The Wedding Dress.” Danielle Steel. Dell

— Tribune News Service

