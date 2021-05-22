Bestsellers to read this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. While Justice Sleeps. Stacey Abrams. Doubleday
3. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
4. Project Hail Mary. Andy Weir. Ballantine
5. That Summer. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
6. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
7. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
8. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
9. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
10. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. Yearbook. Seth Rogen. Crown
3. Billie Eilish. Billie Eilish. Grand Central
4. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
5. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking
6. Brat. Andrew McCarthy. Grand Central
7. The Women of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
8. The Premonition. Michael Lewis. Norton
9. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
10. The Bomber Mafia. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
4. The Woman with the Blue Star. Pam Jenoff. Park Row
5. The Giver of Stars. Jojo Moyes. Penguin Books
6. DBT for Dummies. Galen/Aguirre. For Dummies
7. The Law of Innocence. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
8. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. Griffin
9. Lost. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
10. Later. Stephen King. Hard Case Crime
— Tribune News Service