Bestsellers to read this week

"On Juneteenth" by Annette Gordon-Reed; Liveright (128 pages, $15.95) ——— The first friend I made when I moved from Florida to the Twin Cities in 1987 was a woman from Doucette, Texas. Laverne, like me, was a Black woman who'd traded the South's warmth and lushness for the cold, austere beauty of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But we were often homesick and attended events that reminded us of home. ...