Bestsellers
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. Grand Central.

2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King. Scribner.

3. “Complications” by Danielle Steel. Delacorte.

4. “The Noise” by James Patterson and JD Barker. Little, Brown.

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster.

6. “Sensor” by Junji Ito. Viz.

7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead.

8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Viking.

9. “Chasing the Boogeyman: A Novel” by Richard Chizmar. Gallery.

10. “A Terrible Fall of Angels” by Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley.

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin. Threshold.

2. “The Long Slide” by Tucker Carlson. Threshold.

3. “Woke, Inc.” by Vivek Ramaswamy. Center Street.

4. “The Reckoning” by Mary L. Trump. St. Martin’s.

5. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. Penguin Press.

6. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah.

7. “The Truth About COVID-19” by Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins. Chelsea Green.

8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey. Crown.

9. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro. Broadside.

10. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. St. Martin’s.

PAPERBACK

1. “Royal” by Danielle Steele. Dell.

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham. Dell.

3. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s Press.

4. “You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson. Zebra.

5. “Blindside” by James Patterson. Grand Central Publishing.

6. “The Courtship of Carol Sommars.” Debbie Macomber. Harlequin.

7. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly. Grand Central Publishing.

8. “Devil in Disguise” by Lisa Kleypas. Avon Books.

9. “Loved You First” by Nora Roberts. Sihouette Books.

10. “Deadlock, 24” by Catherine Coulter. Pocket Books.

