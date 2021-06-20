Bestsellers

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

2. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

3. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

5. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

6. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam

7. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

8. “Legacy.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine

10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. “Hormone Intelligence.” Aviva Romm. HarperOne

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

4. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

5. “How the Word Is Passed.” Clint Smith. Little, Brown

6. “Skinnytaste Meal Prep.” Gina Homolka. Clarkson Potter

7. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

8. “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison.” Jim Morrison. Harper Design

9. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

10. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

PAPERBACK

1. “The Texan Code.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin

2. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell

3. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell

4. “Cajun Justice.” Patterson/Axum. Grand Central

5. “Shadow Storm.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

6. “The Unforgiven.” Heather Graham. Mira

7. “Someday Soon.” Debbie Macomber. Avon

8. “Red River Vengeance.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Wicked Lies.” Jackson/Bush. Zebra

10. “Savage Sunday.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

— Tribune News Service

— Tribune News Service

