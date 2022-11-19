Bestsellers

NEW YORK — Bono's latest tour is not for a new album. The U2 singer is now a published and best-selling author, his "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" out this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com. Through "Sunday Bloody Sunday," "Where the Streets Have No Name" and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stifling childhood home in Dublin to global fame. He opened his promotional tour Wednesday before thousands of screaming fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was among his famous admirers in the audience, which often stood and cheered and sang along.