 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestsellers

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Desert Star.” Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

2. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday

3. “The Silmarillion (illustrated ed.).” J.R.R. Tolkien. Morrow

4. “No Plan B.” Child/Child. Delacorte

5. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

6. “Going Rogue.” Janet Evanovich. Atria

7. “Triple Cross.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

8. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

9. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

10. “Long Shadows.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

People are also reading…

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” Matthew Perry. Flatiron

2. “Go-To Dinners.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

3. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes.” Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson

4. “Surrender.” Bono. Knopf

5. “The Stories We Tell.” Joanna Gaines. Harper Select

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time.” Rush Limbaugh. Threshold

8. “The Pasta Queen.” Nadia Caterina Munno. Gallery

9. “What’s for Dessert.” Claire Saffitz. Clarkson Potter

10. “Guinness World Records 2023.” Guinness World Records

PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

3. “Wyoming Homecoming.” Diana Palmer. HQN

4. “The Paris Detective.” Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central

5. “Flying Angels.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Black Hills Blood Hunt.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Dell

8. “The Dark Hours.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central

9. “Tom Clancy: Chain of Command.” Marc Cameron. Berkley

10. “Snowflakes and Starlight.” Macomber/Ross/Snow. Mira

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK — Bono's latest tour is not for a new album. The U2 singer is now a published and best-selling author, his "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" out this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com. Through "Sunday Bloody Sunday," "Where the Streets Have No Name" and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stifling childhood home in Dublin to global fame. He opened his promotional tour Wednesday before thousands of screaming fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was among his famous admirers in the audience, which often stood and cheered and sang along.

Aaron Carter memoir delayed amid pushback from singer's publicist and Hilary Duff

Aaron Carter memoir delayed amid pushback from singer's publicist and Hilary Duff

LOS ANGELES — A book publisher has delayed the release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir amid pushback from the late musician's publicist and his ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff. An attorney representing imprint Ballast Books and memoir author Andy Symonds announced Saturday that his clients have decided "out of respect for the Carter family" to indefinitely postpone the publication of "Aaron ...

Review: 'Case Study,' by Graeme Macrae Burnet

Review: 'Case Study,' by Graeme Macrae Burnet

FICTION: A brilliant multilayered novel about a woman who plays a dangerous game with a psychotherapist in 1960s London. "Case Study" by Graeme Macrae Burnet; Biblioasis (288 pages, $16.95) ——— The underdog on the 2016 Man Booker Prize shortlist was the then relatively unknown Scottish author Graeme Macrae Burnet. Although it lost out to Paul Beatty in the end, Burnet's historical crime novel ...

Book review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

Book review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman has been gone for 14 years, but he now has a book out. Two of Newman's daughters have overseen the publication of material that the actor had once hoped to turn into a memoir. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says Newman's book, titled "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man," is a brutally frank reflection on a life filed with self-doubt. Newman wasn't nearly as confident in his talents as he appeared, admits to failings as a husband and father, and struggled with alcoholism. Daniel calls the book a stunning self-appraisal.

Review: 'Bigger Than Bravery,' edited by Valerie Boyd

Review: 'Bigger Than Bravery,' edited by Valerie Boyd

NONFICTION: A vivid and varied collection of short essays and poems by notable Black writers. "Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic," edited by Valerie Boyd; Lookout Books (227 pages, $18.95) ——— The anthology "Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic" begins with an introduction by Valerie Boyd called "Profit and Loss," ...

Michael Connelly talks TV, and books

Michael Connelly talks TV, and books

With his 27th novel, “Desert Star,” hitting shelves last week, Michael Connelly talked to the Tampa Bay Times via Zoom about the book, about the two hit streaming series based on his books and about a new network series based on a short story he wrote. Connelly, whose books have sold more than 80 million copies, lives in Los Angeles and Tampa. The interview has been edited for length. Q: Is ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Streamed & Screened: Interviews with the stars and creator of HULU's new 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert