 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestsellers

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday

2. Going Rogue. Janet Evanovich. Atria

3. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown

4. No Plan B. Child/Child. Delacorte

5. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner

6. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House

7. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper

8. Long Shadows. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

10. The Passenger. Cormac McCarthy. Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron

People are also reading…

2. Surrender. Bono. Knopf

3. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

4. Radio’s Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold

5. The Philosophy of Modern Song. Bob Dylan. Simon & Schuster

6. Cinema Speculation. Quentin Tarantino. Harper

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

8. And There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House

9. The Woks of Life. Bill Leung et al. Clarkson Potter

10. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records

PAPERBACK

1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria

2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria

4. White Women. Jackson/Rao. Penguin Books

5. The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas

6. Lvoe. Atticus. Andrews McMeel

7. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom

8. One-Punch Man, Vol. 24. One/Murata. Viz

9. Fire & Blood (media tie-in). Martin/Wheatley. Bantam

10. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Don't Miss "Desert Star" by Michael Connelly; Little, Brown and Company (400 pages, $29) ——— "Desert Star" feels like a swan song for detective Harry Bosch, the protagonist of 25 Michael Connelly novels (depending on how you count them). But, since every book concludes with Bosch quitting the LAPD or abandoning his subsequent private practice or annoying some criminal or legal kingpin, the ...

Review: 'Dr. No,' by Percival Everett

Review: 'Dr. No,' by Percival Everett

FICTION: A witty, possibly insane billionaire is out for revenge in the latest satire from this Pulitzer finalist. "Dr. No" by Percival Everett; Graywolf Press (232 pages, $16) ——— Popular culture's endless appetite for superhero content defies the painfully obvious: There are no flying humanoid aliens or radiation-infected teenagers available to bail humanity out of what often feels like ...

Book review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

Book review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman has been gone for 14 years, but he now has a book out. Two of Newman's daughters have overseen the publication of material that the actor had once hoped to turn into a memoir. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says Newman's book, titled "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man," is a brutally frank reflection on a life filed with self-doubt. Newman wasn't nearly as confident in his talents as he appeared, admits to failings as a husband and father, and struggled with alcoholism. Daniel calls the book a stunning self-appraisal.

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

In her new book, "In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press," Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of Mexican reporter Regina Martinez in April 2012 in the state of Veracruz. Corcoran investigates who’s behind the death of Martinez and what’s behind the cover-up. At the time of the murder, Corcoran was the Associated Press’ bureau chief ...

10 must-read paperbacks this November

10 must-read paperbacks this November

Paperback Picks is back — now a once-a-month compilation. Here are 10 great books just out in paperback; some of which I've read and enjoyed, and some I can't wait to get to. Happy fall reading! "Fledgling" by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central Publishing, $16.99). Butler, who died in 2006 (and lived in the Seattle area during her last years), was a pioneering Black female writer in science ...

Laurie Hertzel: Striking a balance, over time

How do we choose the books to be reviewed? Look at all this lovely nonfiction. A reader sent me an email, with a complaint and a suggestion. "Your constant preference for reviewing fiction in Sunday's Star-Tribune baffles me. There are many readers who enjoy the many biographies, histories, contemporary affairs, et. al. that are printed on a regular basis, but you seem to continually favor ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Good Night Oppy”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert