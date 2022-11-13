Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Going Rogue. Janet Evanovich. Atria
3. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
4. No Plan B. Child/Child. Delacorte
5. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
6. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
7. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
8. Long Shadows. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
10. The Passenger. Cormac McCarthy. Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
2. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
3. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
4. Radio’s Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
5. The Philosophy of Modern Song. Bob Dylan. Simon & Schuster
6. Cinema Speculation. Quentin Tarantino. Harper
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. And There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
9. The Woks of Life. Bill Leung et al. Clarkson Potter
10. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. White Women. Jackson/Rao. Penguin Books
5. The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
6. Lvoe. Atticus. Andrews McMeel
7. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
8. One-Punch Man, Vol. 24. One/Murata. Viz
9. Fire & Blood (media tie-in). Martin/Wheatley. Bantam
10. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom