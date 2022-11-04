 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction1. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “No Plan B.” Child/Child. Delacorte

3. “The Passenger.” Cormac McCarthy. Knopf

4. “The Rise of the Dragon.” Martin/Garcia/Antonsson. Ten Speed

5. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

6. “Demon Copperhead.” Barbara Kingsolver. Harper

7. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

8. “Livid.” Patricia Cornwell. Grand Central

9. “Long Shadows.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

10. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

Hardcover nonfiction1. “Go-To Dinners.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

3. “Waypoints.” Sam Heughan. Voracious

4. “And There Was Light.” Jon Meacham. Random House

5. “Justice Corrupted.” Ted Cruz. Regnery

6. “The Way Home.” Kardea Brown. Amistad

7. “Killing the Legends.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

8. “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy.” Hill/Hill. Gallery

9. “Beyond the Wand.” Tom Felton. Grand Central

10. “Guinness World Records 2023.” Guinness World Records

Paperback1. “The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown.” Julia Quinn et al. Avon

2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

3. “The Dark Hours.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. “Flying Angels.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Black Hills Blood Hunt.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Rescue Mission.” Lynette Eason. Love Inspired Suspense

8. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders.” Patterson/Barker. Grand Central

9. “Slaughter at Wolf Creek.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Merry Christmas Cowboy.” Maisey Yates. HQN

