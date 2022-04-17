Bestsellers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

2. “Sea of Tranquility.” Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf

3. “The Candy House.” Jennifer Egan. Scribner

4. “What Happened to the Bennetts.” Lisa Scottoline. Putnam

5. “The Paris Apartment.” Lucy Foley. Morrow

6. “The Recovery Agent.” Janet Evanovich. Atria

7. “Lover Arisen.” J.R. Ward. Gallery

8. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

9. “Shadows Reel.” C.J. Box. Putnam

10. “The Diamond Eye.” Kate Quinn. Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day.” Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

3. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

4. “Time Is a Mother.” Ocean Vuong. Penguin Press

5. “Recessional.” David Mamet. Broadside

6. “Nowhere for Very Long.” Brianna Madia. HarperOne

7. “Bittersweet.” Susan Cain. Crown

8. “Forever Boy.” Kate Swenson. Park Row

9. “Glucose Revolution.” Jessie Inchauspe. Simon & Schuster

10. “Life Makeover.” Dominique Sachse. Thomas Nelson

PAPERBACK

1. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Dark Night in Big Rock.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

3. “Ocean Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam

4. “1st Case.” Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central

5. “Any Sunday.” Debbie Macomber. Harlequin

6. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Anchor

7. “Hideaway.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

8. “Black Ice.” Brad Thor. Pocket

9. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Berkley

10. “The Amish Animal Doctor.” Patrice Lewis. Love Inspired

