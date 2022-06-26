Bestsellers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

2. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

3. “Horse.” Geraldine Brooks. Viking

4. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour.” Don Bentley. Putnam

5. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

6. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

7. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine

8. “City of Likes.” Jenny Mollen. NacelleBooks

9. “22 Seconds.” Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

2. “Just Tyrus.” Tyrus. Post Hill

3. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please.” Tom Segura. Grand Central

4. “James Patterson.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

5. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

6. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

7. “What Is a Woman?” Matt Walsh. DW

8. “The End of the World Is Just the Beginning.” Peter Zeihan. Harper Business

9. “Happy-Go-Lucky.” David Sedaris. Little, Brown

10. “How to Raise an Antiracist Ibram X.” Kendi One World

PAPERBACK

1. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

3. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central

5. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

6. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

7. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow

8. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Taming a Texan.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin

